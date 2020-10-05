Sony Is Changing The Confirm And Cancel Buttons In Japan And Folks Aren’t Happy

In the West, the X button has long been the PlayStation’s button to confirm selections, actions, and more. But, ever since the original PlayStation went on sale in Japan in 1994, the circle button has been the action button. That is going to change.

Famitsu and AV Watch are reporting that in Japan the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller will change its action button from circle to X to bring the region into global uniformity with the international market. A Sony spokesperson explained that the circumstances are now that many different countries are playing games and this decision was made to avoid different button settings as well as easing the burden for developers.

Culturally, there is a longstanding explanation for this difference. In Japan, the circle or maru means “ok” or “correct.” However, the X symbol means “no good” or “wrong.” In Japanese, the X button is called the batsu botan, which Sony translates as the “cross button.” However, in Japan, batsu is the opposite of maru and can mean “no,” “no good,” and “not available.” For players in Japan, using the circle button as the confirm button makes perfect sense, as does X for cancel.

Yet, outside of Japan, “X” means “X marks the spot,” and while Sony says X button is the cross button, for players outside Japan, it makes sense as the action button.

Understandably, many players in Japan are not happy about this decision. On the Japanese webform 2ch and popular game sites like My Game News Flash and Hachima, many people voiced their frustration — though, some did support the decision as they’ve become used to the button reversal by playing foreign games, especially on PC.”