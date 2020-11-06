PlayStation 5: Australian Price, Release Date And Where To Pre-Order

Mere months out from release, Sony has finally confirmed pricing and availability for the PS5.

The Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 will launch at $599.95 in Australia while the flagship PlayStation 5 model will launch at $749.95.

This puts it squarely in line with the Xbox Series X, with the digital edition $100 more expensive than the Xbox Series S.

You can already pre-order the PlayStation 5 at EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, the official Sony store, Harvey Norman, Target, Big W, and The Gamesmen. Stock is in pretty short supply, so chances are you might have to wait or go on a waiting list until more supply arrives in Australia.

If you want to pre-order from Amazon you can do so here. Prime members save $30, it’s free delivery and you won’t be charged until it ships.

Here’s all the games available with the PS5 at launch:

We’ve also got a full review of the PS5 here:

This review has spent 3,000 words talking about the PlayStation 5, which is the most I’ve written about anything. It’s as good a video game console as there has ever been. The combination of ultra high-definition video, increased framerates, high-end graphics techniques like ray tracing, and the lightning-fast SSD make it feel like a real-deal, next-gen successor to the PlayStation 4. And if you’re not ready to give up on the previous console, the PlayStation 5 reliably runs a vast majority of the PlayStation 4 library, with many of those games receiving upgrades to fidelity, framerate, and loading times.

And a review of the first major next-gen title, Spider-Man: Miles Morales: