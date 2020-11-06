Mere months out from release, Sony has finally confirmed pricing and availability for the PS5.
The Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 will launch at $599.95 in Australia while the flagship PlayStation 5 model will launch at $749.95.
This puts it squarely in line with the Xbox Series X, with the digital edition $100 more expensive than the Xbox Series S.
You can already pre-order the PlayStation 5 at EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, the official Sony store, Harvey Norman, Target, Big W, and The Gamesmen. Stock is in pretty short supply, so chances are you might have to wait or go on a waiting list until more supply arrives in Australia.
If you want to pre-order from Amazon you can do so here. Prime members save $30, it’s free delivery and you won’t be charged until it ships.
Here’s all the games available with the PS5 at launch:
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Demon’s Souls
Godfall
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Maneater
NBA 2K21
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
We’ve also got a full review of the PS5 here:
This review has spent 3,000 words talking about the PlayStation 5, which is the most I’ve written about anything. It’s as good a video game console as there has ever been. The combination of ultra high-definition video, increased framerates, high-end graphics techniques like ray tracing, and the lightning-fast SSD make it feel like a real-deal, next-gen successor to the PlayStation 4. And if you’re not ready to give up on the previous console, the PlayStation 5 reliably runs a vast majority of the PlayStation 4 library, with many of those games receiving upgrades to fidelity, framerate, and loading times.
And a review of the first major next-gen title, Spider-Man: Miles Morales:
Mostly, Miles Morales needed to answer one main question. Was his adventure just as worthwhile as Parker’s return to video games two years ago? Fundamentally, yes. It’s not as groundbreaking in a technical sense, but it is a thrilling, enjoyable romp worthy of the Miles Morales name.