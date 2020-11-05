How Fast Are Loading Speeds On The Xbox Series X?

We all know next gen consoles are fast, but just how fast is “fast”? According to the Xbox Series X, fast is booting up the console and its connected television in 4 seconds flat. That’s a gaming console all set up, controller established and ready to game in just 4 seconds. Not bad at all. But how do the most popular Xbox Series X games fare?

The trickiest part is measuring loading speeds while taking game logos and menus into consideration. These can be set dressing for games, rather than a handy disguise for loading screens so every time listed below includes information about exact circumstances of timing, including how quickly the game loaded into the actual gameplay.

Time was measured using the internal stopwatch of a realme XT (for the sake of transparency):

Dirt 5: 13.14 seconds to load into the game’s first track after a 34 second-long menu

to load into the game’s first track after a 34 second-long menu Gears 5: 14.70 seconds to load into main gameplay from the 1:34 long menu

to load into main gameplay from the 1:34 long menu Gears Tactics: 8.40 seconds to load after the 1:10 long menu

to load after the 1:10 long menu Ori and the Will of the Wisps: 4.96 seconds to load after the 42 second menu

to load after the 42 second menu The Avengers: 8.18 seconds to load after a 49 second menu

to load after a 49 second menu The Touryst: 2.32 seconds to load after a six second menu

to load after a six second menu Yakuza: Like A Dragon: 4.53 seconds after you get past a 39 second menu

Basically, it’s fast. It’s not instant though, and you will still need to sit through game logos and menus before getting to actual gameplay.

Quick Resume games fare much better, but they’ll need to be stored in your system already to get up and running lightning fast.

Quick Resume Loading Speeds

Quick Resume, one of the flagship features of the Xbox Series X, is great for loading into games you’ve already left in a suspended save state. When you load into these games, you’ll be shot into the loading menu, a brief ‘Quick Resume’ logo will flash and then you’ll be taken to the game.

The whole process takes between 3 and 13 seconds, and you’ll be able to get back to your favourite games in a jiffy. Here’s how quickly these popular games resumed from being in a suspended state:

Gears 5: 8.02 seconds to resume

to resume Gears Tactics: 7.92 seconds to resume

to resume Ori and the Will of the Wisps: 2.80 seconds to resume

to resume The Avengers: 12.81 seconds to resume

to resume The Witcher: 10.49 seconds to resume

Just note that these times can vary based on how much power your Xbox Series X is currently using. Also, not every game supports Quick Resume. If you’ve got a particularly shoddy internet connection or you’re loading up six or more apps at once, your Quick Resume and overall loading times may be longer.

So, yes: The Xbox Series X is very fast but we’re not at near-instant loading speeds just yet. Logos and menus hold up the process but once you’re past those, you’re free to enjoy as many games as you like. Those 3 to 13 seconds waiting won’t bother you too much, anyway. It’s a small price to pay for blistering graphics and performance.

Outside of these brief loading times, the overall experience is very, very pleasant with speedy menu load in, easy flicking between apps and great ease of use.