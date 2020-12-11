See Games Differently

Jesus Christ, Nintendo, Sephiroth Is Going To Get Someone Killed

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: December 11, 2020 at 12:40 pm -
Filed to:smash bros
super smash brossuper smash bros ultimate
Screenshot: Nintendo

Sephiroth has been in Smash for like 34 seconds, and already, he has nearly got both Mario and Princess Zelda killed. This is wildly irresponsible!

Sephiroth Is Coming To Smash

During tonight’s broadcast of The Game Awards, Nintendo announced that Final Fantasy villain Sephiroth will be heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Considering we’re only a year removed from Smash killing Luigi (Rest In Peace), you would think Nintendo would have been more selective with their roster selections going forwards.

But nope, here they go inviting one of the most ruthless villains in video game history into the series, a guy with a huge fucking sword and a proven track record of murdering beloved star characters.

I mean, look at this! This nearly went very badly!

Screenshot: Nintendo Screenshot: Nintendo

Or this! Just some arsehole falling out of the sky to almost murder the namesake of the Zelda series while she’s having a nap.

Screenshot: Nintendo Screenshot: Nintendo

Very sloppy, Nintendo. Please vet your Smash roster updates more carefully going forwards.

