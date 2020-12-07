This Week In Games: Obviously, Cyberpunk 2077

It’s Cyberpunk 2077 week. Sure, there are other video games coming out, but let’s be real: this is the one you’ve been waiting for.

It’s a shame in a way, because there are some other excellent titles out this week that warrant attention in their own right. Want to play Pokemon on PlayStation? Temtem drops on PS5 this week, a cracking take on the monster collecting formula that has been slowly getting better and better all year.

There’s the Panzer Dragoon Remake on Xbox for fans of that. Ghostrunner, which is brilliant, hits the Switch. There’s the Medal of Honor VR game, which is a real neat surprise to drop at the very end of the year. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 drops early in the week, and Switch fans are getting DOOM Eternal as well. Destiny 2‘s next-gen update is available this week as well — get your internet ready for that one.

There’s the cutesy Drawn to Life: Two Realms getting its PC and Switch debut, and the adorable Lofi Ping Pong on the Switch as well.

Here’s the lineup for the week, or list of games brave enough to still be launching alongside Cyberpunk 2077:

Cyberpunk 2077 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Stadia

Lofi Ping Pong | Switch

DOOM Eternal | Switch

Drawn to Life: Two Realms | Switch, PC

Ghostrunner | Switch

Temtem | PS5

Evolution | Switch

PixelJunk Eden 2 | Switch

Panzer Dragoon Remake | Xbox

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond | VR

Destiny 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X

Call of the Sea | Xbox, Xbox Series X

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series X, Switch

Do Not Feed the Monkeys | Xbox

I, AI | Xbox

Nomands of Driftland | PC

Slapshot: Rebound | PC

Orwell’s Animal Farm | PC

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PC

ARCANIUM: Rise of Akhan | PC

Plenty to get cracking with. Cyberpunk is a known quantity to some degree, so we’ll start by highlighting some of the other titles that won’t get as much love this week.

It’s actually a really solid looking week of games across the board. Do Not Feed The Monkeys looks hilarious, and in another week I’d be all over Alba. Ghostrunner is absolutely worth picking up, even if you don’t play it on the Switch — it’s definitely worth grabbing on the next-gen consoles or PC. And Lofi Ping Pong is definitely worth checking out too — it’s very cheap on Steam right now.

See anything you like — and are you grabbing Cyberpunk this week, or holding off?