See Games Differently

What Are You Playing Over Christmas?

3
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 52 mins ago: December 18, 2020 at 11:49 am -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing Over Christmas?
Image: Flight Simulator

Christmas is finally around the corner. And even though my home state is currently on the precipice of restrictions once more, there is a bright side: finally, fucking finally, this shitshow of year is coming to an end.

I’m looking forward to having, firstly, a metric ton of rest. It’s been such an exhausting, draining year. It’s my first time actually covering a console generation while working full time, while also balancing new GPU launches. And then the nightmare of COVID spreading the entire year out, adding uncertainty, stress and constant delays.

So there’s been a lot of things that I just haven’t been able to enjoy or get to in the way I would have liked. I’d love to sit down and play the Fallout board game again. Or, if NSW keeps a lid on things, another round of Twilight Imperium. I’d love to do a full Japan flight in Flight Simulator, but the last couple of months have kept me away from my little virtual joy rides. And seeing family and friends over some drinks, without the spectre of more work hanging over my head, will be really nice. (But playing a bit of Diablo Immortal on the side will be pretty neat.)

Basically, as long as I can be permanently camped under an air conditioner for at least the next week or so, I’ll be happy with how Christmas and the New Year pans out. The final crunch for Cyberpunk 2077, honestly, just about broke me.

So, that’s how I’ll be faring. What about you — how are you all going to look after yourselves over the coming break?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Managed to snag a PS5 so it’ll be Miles Morales and Demon Souls for me – should see me through the holidays.

    Get some rest Alex! You and Leah have done an amazing job holding the fort.

    Reply

  • Unlike some folks, I’ll be playing Cyberpunk for fun!
    My partner has taken a dislike to it, which she tries to hide, so when she’s around I’m switching it up. Gotta get back to Valhalla, do some more Animal Crossing projects together and maybe I can convince her to play Haven together, too.
    I only very briefly played with Demon’s Souls before getting lost in Valhalla and I need to give that some time, but there’s some backlog stuff I’m really looking forward to getting into as well.

    God I wish I was retired so I’d have time to play these things during the day instead of replacing sleep.

    Reply

  • Today is my last day at work and then I have three glorious weeks off. I just finished Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate last night, so it’s on to Assassin’s Creed Origins. I’ve also looking forward to playing some Destiny 2 and Godfall on the PS5

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.