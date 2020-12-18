What Are You Playing Over Christmas?

Christmas is finally around the corner. And even though my home state is currently on the precipice of restrictions once more, there is a bright side: finally, fucking finally, this shitshow of year is coming to an end.

I’m looking forward to having, firstly, a metric ton of rest. It’s been such an exhausting, draining year. It’s my first time actually covering a console generation while working full time, while also balancing new GPU launches. And then the nightmare of COVID spreading the entire year out, adding uncertainty, stress and constant delays.

So there’s been a lot of things that I just haven’t been able to enjoy or get to in the way I would have liked. I’d love to sit down and play the Fallout board game again. Or, if NSW keeps a lid on things, another round of Twilight Imperium. I’d love to do a full Japan flight in Flight Simulator, but the last couple of months have kept me away from my little virtual joy rides. And seeing family and friends over some drinks, without the spectre of more work hanging over my head, will be really nice. (But playing a bit of Diablo Immortal on the side will be pretty neat.)

Basically, as long as I can be permanently camped under an air conditioner for at least the next week or so, I’ll be happy with how Christmas and the New Year pans out. The final crunch for Cyberpunk 2077, honestly, just about broke me.

So, that’s how I’ll be faring. What about you — how are you all going to look after yourselves over the coming break?