Folks, TGIF.

As we do each and every Friday around here (except for last week when I was too worn out and simply forgot to write this piece), we come together to crack a cold beverage and get our weekend gaming schedules in order.

This weekend, I’m playing catch up. It’s finally time to play Alan Wake 2. I need to make a start on Like A Dragon Gaiden. I’ve got a Persona 5 Tactica code just going to waste and I’d like to check that out. Gubbins has been deleting my commute since I hopped back in for launch. I haven’t even touched RoboCop yet.

All of this gaming to do, but what I probably really need is to leave the house and touch grass for a bit, if I’m honest. The end of year burnout is real. We’re nearly there folks. The Christmas break is in our sights at last.

Over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Are you playing catch up like me or are you neck-deep in a game that’s taken your fancy? Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

Image: Remedy Entertainment, Kotaku Australia