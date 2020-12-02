The Best Christmas Gifts For The Xbox Lover In Your Life

Whether your Xbox-loving pals own an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or something else entirely, there’s plenty of fantastic themed gifts you can grab this year. There’s killer next gen adventures to be had as well as a variety of decorative lights, mugs, jumpers and other merch to keep Xbox fans happy.

Even if they can’t get a new console in time for 2021, these gifts are sure to put a smile on any Xbox lover’s face.

Xbox Series S

This might seem like an obvious gift idea but if you can grab an Xbox Series S (or Series X) for Christmas, you absolutely should. Stock is currently very limited but you can still grab both consoles for Christmas with a bit of luck.

Telstra is still offering the consoles via Xbox All Access with both promised to ship by December. It does involve a payment plan and you need to be a current Telstra customer but it’s well worth it if you’re happy with those terms.

Otherwise, keep checking at Amazon and other online stores. The consoles have been popping in and out of stock on a day-by-day basis so you might just get lucky.

$499 for the Xbox Series S; $749 for the Xbox Series X

The latest controller from the legends at 8Bitdo is designed solely for streaming games from Xbox. Cloud streaming is currently rolling out in Australia, so this is the perfect companion for anyone looking to dive in. It’s compatible with phones and tablets, and comes with a clip for easy attachment. Even if you don’t have access to cloud gaming just yet, it’s the perfect future gift.

$80

No Xbox setup is complete without the funky Paladone Xbox logo light. This sick little orb operates as a standalone nightlight and should make any console setup look a smidge more stylish. If you want to buy a more overt Xbox gift you can also grab a giant rainbow ‘XBOX’ sign.

A light-up PlayStation 4 logo might be a good shitstir too, but only if you’re game and your mate has a sense of humour.

$50

Buying a game for an Xbox owner is an easy choice. If you’re planning on forking out, go for the best of the bunch so far: Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Even if your giftee has never played a Yakuza game before, this is an excellent adventure. There’s over-the-top brawls, wild humour and a surprisingly touching story in Like A Dragon. Something for everyone!

READ MORE Ichiban Kasuga Is A Worthy Successor To The Yakuza Throne

You should definitely consider this an ace purchasing choice. The game works on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S so any Xbox fan can get playing. It’s also only $60 right now, which is nuts for all the hours of Mahjohg/can collecting/Shogi/stock manipulation you get to do alongside, y’know, the yakuza stuff.

If you’re considering other games for your list, check out any of the following:

The SteelSeries Arctis 9X was one of the best consoles for the Xbox One generation and it shares compatibility with the Xbox Series X. It’s got 20 hours of battery, killer sound and easy setup.

While newer headsets have come out in recent months, everything available for the Xbox One should do perfectly well, and will be much cheaper during the holiday period. If you’ve got a favourite headset from last generation, consider gifting it to your Xbox pals.

$300 (but you can find it cheaper on sale)

Xbox Game Pass is the gift that keeps on giving, and a twelve month subscription is the perfect gift for any Xbox gamer. Each subscription stacks so it saves your giftee from having to subscribe for another year and gives them access to every major game releasing until the end of 2021 (including Halo Infinite, we hope).

$190 (or you can purchase on a month-by-month basis for $15.95 per month)

A charger stand is one of the most useful things you can buy for a console gamer. No matter how often they remember to charge their controllers, it’s likely the one time they really need them will be when they have the least charge. This solution takes out the middleman and allows Xbox gamers to store their controllers on charge at all times for easy pick-up-and-play. Most acessories compatible with Xbox One will be compatible with Xbox Series X/S, so this idea can be a cheap winner.

$37

What else is there to say about this mug? It changes colour when you heat it. It says ‘Team Xbox’. It’s cool. Good stuff!

$26

Aussies mostly miss out on the Ugly Christmas Sweater tradition made popular in the U.S. but that doesn’t mean we have to go without. This ugly Xbox Christmas sweater is actually quite lovely, and there’s sure to be a Christmas in July party your mate can use it at.

$54

If you’ve got any other suggestions for your fellow Xbox lovers, pop on down to the comments below. There’s plenty of exciting gifts to bestow for the happiest season this year.

