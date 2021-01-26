Animal Crossing’s January 28 Update Sets The Stage For Festivale

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ latest free update drops on January 28, delivering special Valentine’s Day, Game Day, and Groundhog Day items leading up to February 15’s Festivale extravaganza. Who is ready to dance?

Pavé the peacock is certainly ready to dance. He’s the ambassador of Festivale, the colourful Animal Crossing holiday that’s basically Mardi Gras without all the flashing. Players will collect feathers and trade them to Pavé for dances. He’ll be their private dancer. A dancer for feathers. I love him already.

Consider the word spread. (Gif: Nintendo)

Players will be able to help the bird spread the word with new outfits available at the Able Sisters starting on February 1, along with a new set of reactions including Feelin’ It, Let’s Go, Viva and Confetti. My villager has been waiting all his life for this moment.

Other seasonal items appearing in the coming weeks include chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets, along with special items celebrating the generic “big game” and Groundhog Day, the holiday in which a groundhog pops up out of the ground and tells us to keep social distancing.