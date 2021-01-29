See Games Differently

Glitchpunk, When GTA 2 Meets Cyberpunk

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 26 mins ago: January 29, 2021 at 12:49 pm -
Filed to:glitchpunk
Glitchpunk, When GTA 2 Meets Cyberpunk
Image: Glitchpunk

Whenever someone says “GTA 2 meets cyberpunk”, large parts of the internet will — and should — take notice.

Point-and-click publishers Daedlic Entertainment announced this week Glitchpunk, a game with the simplest of pitches: a cyberpunk city built atop GTA 2-style action.

Now Glitchpunk isn’t the first love-letter to the top-down GTA games, or even GTA 2 specifically. But given everyone’s appreciation around Cyberpunk 2077 specifically, it’s understandable how there’s a bit of a cyberpunk trend at the moment.

And, hey, I don’t blame them. Glitchpunk‘s world will have 12 gangs across 4 cities, each with their own stories and quests to investigate. There’s a hacking system, as you’d expect, and the player can take control of tons of cars, trucks, bikes, trains, and … tanks?

The game looks a lot better in motion than it does in still screenshots, so give the trailer a look below.

A demo for Glitchpunk will go live on Steam next week as part of Valve’s giant Steam Games Festival. Beyond that, Glitchpunk is aiming for a release sometime this year. It’ll be an early access release, which has worked well for games of this ilk on Steam over the last few years. (Streets of Rogue is a great example, as is the Aussie-made Geneshift.)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.