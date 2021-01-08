PS5 Adapters For PSVR Units Are Delayed In Australia

In the lead-up to the PS5 launch, Sony reassured PSVR owners the tech wouldn’t be left behind. Users were encouraged to head to the Sony website to apply for a special adapter designed to integrate PSVR compatibility with the PS5. Sadly, none of these adapters have landed in Australia.

In a Reddit thread kicked off by user Thomasfreid, Australian PSVR owners have collated their experiences and described frustrations at not having received any news or update on shipments scheduled for November. Many applied for the adapter when requests opened and later received email confirmations with confirmed shipment details, including a window for delivery.

Users who applied received the following email from Sony, indicating parcels had been shipped and would be delivered within a two week period during November:

Sadly, it appears these parcels have been delayed at some point in the shipping process.

In a reply to a user, the Ask PlayStation ANZ support Twitter confirmed a known delay with the devices and indicated a new timeframe for delivery:

Hi there. Unfortunately we’re experiencing shipment delays, so delivery is taking longer than planned. We expect it to take up to five weeks. Sorry for any inconvenience. — Ask PlayStation ANZ (@AskPS_ANZ) January 6, 2021

It’s currently unclear when the five week period commenced as many users report already waiting far longer for their adapters. As of writing, it appears no units have been successfully shipped out with reports over the past week noting a mounting frustration with the process.

Shipment emails indicate the PSVR adapter is shipping out of Europe, which may explain the lengthy nature of this delay. Coronavirus protocols in Australian postal offices are far stricter than in other regions. There’s also far fewer passenger and international flights departing, meaning overseas parcels (particularly bulk deliveries) are more difficult to organise.

If you’re currently waiting for your PSVR adapter to be delivered, the existing advice is to wait patiently. While users expected these devices to be available on launch for PS5, the situation is currently out of Sony’s hands due to the global pandemic. Early 2021 is currently the best guess for delivery.

No official update has been provided, which likely caused much of the confusion online, but it appears the situation is known and already being handled. Sit tight and stay tuned for further updates.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to local representatives from Sony to determine the status of Australian PSVR adapter shipments. Should we hear back, we’ll update this article with comment.