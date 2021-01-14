See Games Differently

Universal Studios Japan Delays Super Nintendo World Again Due To Covid-19

Brian Ashcraft

Published 30 mins ago: January 14, 2021 at 6:00 pm -
Image: Nintendo/USJ

Super Nintendo World, the Mario and friends themed area at Universal Studios Japan, was scheduled to open next month on February 4. However, due to the state of emergency declared in Osaka, it will not.

This is not the first time the park was delayed. It was originally slated for a summer 2020 opening, but in the wake of last year’s state of emergency, that was pushed back

The latest announcement was made earlier today on USJ’s official site:

The grand opening of Super Nintendo World has been postponed.

We will announce the new grand opening date soon after Osaka prefecture’s state of emergency has been lifted.

An advance preview was held for the park last November, showing visitors what to expect. 

As covid-19 cases continue to rise in Japan, a state of emergency was declared yesterday for Osaka and the surrounding prefectures. This comes after a similar announcement was made last week for the greater Tokyo area and as a new variant of the novel coronavirus was recently discovered at Haneda Airport. 

The current state of emergency declaration for Osaka will for Japan ends on February 7.

