What To Expect From The ‘Surprising’ Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released on April 10, 2020 when the world was just coming to grips with the coronavirus pandemic. It’s been a solid nine months since then, and we’ve barely heard anything about the next part of the Final Fantasy 7 story — until now.

At CEDEC+ Kyushu 2020 Online, more details emerged about the inevitable sequel with developer Naoki Hamaguchi describing it as a ‘surprise’. Courtesy of translator Audrey (@aitaikimochi) on Twitter, the most intriguing parts of the interview are now available in English.

The FF7R CEDEC interview w/ Hamaguchi has a section where the MC asks whether FF15, the major FF title that came before, influenced development. Hamaguchi also mentions since the Remake will be in parts, it allows them to focus on making each part better than the OG's portrayal. pic.twitter.com/9xFUyV3aMa — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 30, 2021

During the conference, Hamaguchi briefly touched on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 and discussed how he wanted to change the expectations of players who enjoyed the original game. He couldn’t reveal much yet, but talked about how the game would be used to expand on the events of Final Fantasy 7:

“Those who played the original game probably know what happens in the story and are curious as to what will happen now. However, because they know the story, this gives us the opportunity to deliver them something they expect that allows them to think, ‘oh, so this is what actually happened!’ yet also show them something that not only surprises, but also goes beyond their expectations.”

Hamaguchi also mentioned his desire to expand the world of the game and have players explore the ‘rest of the world’ beyond Midgar. While he didn’t expand further on these comment, it indicates Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will see Cloud, Aerith and the gang venture past the broken shell of Midgar and into the wider reaches of the world, as in the original game.

Given the sequence of events that played out in Remake, it’s likely this means the team will continue their quest for freedom by heading to Kalm and the Mythril Mines next, before exploring the other Continents of the Planet. The basic story will likely remain the same while the details, visuals and style will change dramatically.

The comments don’t reveal much, but Hamaguchi’s commitment to surprising players is very welcome. Final Fantasy 7 is an iconic game, but that means many of the twists and turns in it are already well-known. Remake did a fantastic job of surprising players (particularly those who expected a certain party member to die right off the bat) so it’s great to know Part 2 will continue in the same fashion.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is currently undated, but it’s likely we’ll hear more about the game soon. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to learn the fate of our beloved rogues.