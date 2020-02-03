I Cannot Emotionally Prepare For Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming in April. I could only watch the first 30 seconds of the new trailer released today before I had to close the tab in fear. I can’t possibly become emotionally ready in time. This video represents my best, most terrible attempt at making myself ready.
At the centre of today’s Pre-Review lurks one question: how are video game likers who stepped away from the medium after finishing Final Fantasy VII in 1997 going to react to The Final Fantasy VII Remake? And why do I keep calling it “The” Final Fantasy VII Remake? Should Square Enix just Photoshop a “THE” above the logo? Should I do it for them?
Join me, and let’s find out.
Cloud Strife Looks Great In A Dress In Final Fantasy VII Remake
In the original Final Fantasy VII, Cloud Strife dons a dress as part of a rescue mission. Way back in 2015, Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura said the character would once again wear a dress in the remake, and now the character finally shows off those threads.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink