I Cannot Emotionally Prepare For Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming in April. I could only watch the first 30 seconds of the new trailer released today before I had to close the tab in fear. I can’t possibly become emotionally ready in time. This video represents my best, most terrible attempt at making myself ready.

At the centre of today’s Pre-Review lurks one question: how are video game likers who stepped away from the medium after finishing Final Fantasy VII in 1997 going to react to The Final Fantasy VII Remake? And why do I keep calling it “The” Final Fantasy VII Remake? Should Square Enix just Photoshop a “THE” above the logo? Should I do it for them?

Join me, and let’s find out.

In the original Final Fantasy VII, Cloud Strife dons a dress as part of a rescue mission. Way back in 2015, Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura said the character would once again wear a dress in the remake, and now the character finally shows off those threads.

Nintendo Says No New Switch Models Planned For 2020

Despite already announcing and releasing a new Switch model in 2019, rumours that Nintendo would release another variant of its latest console—a beefier, fancier “Pro” version—have refused to go away. So Nintendo has come out and just flat out said it: there are no new Switch models coming. At least in 2020.
adobe-flash archive browser-games collection flash-games flashpoint history retro small-games web-games

Over 36,000 Flash Games Have Been Saved And Are Now Playable Offline

For a long time, the internet was filled with games and animation all built-in Flash. But when this year ends, Flash will die as nearly all major web browsers will remove Flash support on Dec. 31, 2020. Luckily, all that content won’t be lost thanks to Flashpoint, a project which has saved over 36,000 Flash games from disappearing forever.

