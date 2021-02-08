Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.5 Sets The Stage For Endwalker On April 13

There’s a new Final Fantasy XIV expansion coming later this year, but first we’ve got some loose ends to tie up. The third and final instalment of the Nier-themed raid series and the first of a two-part story update leading to this fall’s Endwalker expansion arrives on April 13, alongside the open beta of the PlayStation 5 version of the game.
Titled “Death Unto Dawn,” update 5.5 gives FFXIV players more delicious content to consume while getting the story and setting ready for the Endwalker expansion and its influx of new healers. Along with big things like new main story quests and the third chapter in the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse raid series, the patch will also do a bunch of fun little things. Stuff like new performer actions, allowing bards to swap instruments on-the-fly while performing, and new dungeons added to the game’s “Explorer Mode,” in which players can leisurely stroll through dangerous locales and take screenshots.
The patch will be released alongside the open beta for the PS5 version of the game. Players who already own the PS4 version will be able to download the upgrade and try it for free, enjoying faster load times, better frame rates, and 4K resolution support.
Here’s a summary of all the features coming in patch 5.5, “Death Unto Dawn.”
- New Main Scenario Quests – The story update — split into two parts — will pave the way for the Endwalker storyline.
- New Alliance Raid – The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.
- “Sorrow of Werlyt” Questline Update – The thrilling conclusion of the Warrior of Light and Gaius’ quest to thwart the Empire’s warmachina development project.
- New Trial: The Cloud Deck – Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.
- New Dungeon: Paglth’an – Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility.
- “Save the Queen” Questline Update – Alongside the addition of a new field area, “Zadnor,” players can further upgrade their Resistance Weapons to their final and most powerful stage.
- New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes, providing players with a new challenge and a chance to collect unique prizes.
- Crafter Updates – High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools.
- Ishgard Restoration Update – Locals of The Firmament will periodically hold Fêtes to celebrate the completion of the restoration.
- “Explorer Mode’’ Update – The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to feature additional dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments.
- Performance Action Updates – Players will now be able to change instruments at any time while performing, and a new instrument will be added.
- Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Custom Deliveries, Ocean Fishing Update, New Mounts and more.
