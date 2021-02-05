See Games Differently

Just How Well Does Old School RuneScape Hold Up In 2021?

Published 2 hours ago: February 5, 2021 at 1:56 pm -
Filed to:livestream
old school runescaperunescapetwitch

Image: Old School Runescape

When we were chatting about things to do for our weekly stream, Leah put forward a question. As she often does, it was a question laced with consequences.

“What about Runescape?”

It came off the back of a piece about Leah’s childhood memories, of which many were forged within Jagex’s classic MMO. There were rogues trying to bribe people for companionship. People left and right helping you grind. Pure bliss.

It was a happier, cheerier time. But what’s the community like today? How does Old School Runescape hold up when there’s a flashier, crisper version available?

Well, we’ll find out today. Having convinced me to work through the tutorial — I was more of a Ragnarok Online guy, but we’ll deal — we’ll be rediscovering Old School Runescape today. The stream will run from 2:30pm-3:30pm AEDT today. You can can jump on board via our official Twitch channel. Follow that below or follow directly here.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

