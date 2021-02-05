Just How Well Does Old School RuneScape Hold Up In 2021?

When we were chatting about things to do for our weekly stream, Leah put forward a question. As she often does, it was a question laced with consequences.

“What about Runescape?”

It came off the back of a piece about Leah’s childhood memories, of which many were forged within Jagex’s classic MMO. There were rogues trying to bribe people for companionship. People left and right helping you grind. Pure bliss.

It was a happier, cheerier time. But what’s the community like today? How does Old School Runescape hold up when there’s a flashier, crisper version available?

