Watch Nintendo’s First Proper Direct For 2021 Here

Finally, the Switch is getting a proper Direct. It’s been almost two full years since Nintendo took up our time for 50 minutes, so let’s enjoy it together.

As they often do, Nintendo provided some pretty clear directions about what we can expect. A good chunk of Smash Ultimate footage is on the table, undoubtedly to talk through the next upcoming fighter and whatever DLC plans there might be for the next 6 months.

But Nintendo also said the direct will focus on “games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021”. I’ve had a crack on what games would be great to see — Sports Story, Hollow Knight: Silksong absolutely, although titles like Balan Wonderworld are probably likely to get some airtime too. Umurangi Generation is due out for the Switch soon, too, and surely it’s the kind of game that Nintendo would love to highlight with its gyro controls.

The Nintendo Switch Direct will run from 9:00am AEST / 8:30 ACST / 8:00am AQST / 6:00am AWST. You can watch the entire thing via the YouTube embed below, and set yourself a handy little reminder to boot.

What games would you like to see in this morning’s Direct?