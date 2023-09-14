There’s A Huge Nintendo Direct Happening Tonight, Here’s How To Watch It

After rumours of an upcoming presentation for the last week, Nintendo has finally announced a huge Nintendo Direct broadcast is happening tonight.

The 40-minute Nintendo Direct broadcast will focus on Switch games releasing toward the end of 2023 and into early 2024. It’s set to begin at 7 A.M. PT — which is midnight AEST, Friday, September 15, for Aussie viewers.

The announcement comes after rumours of a larger Nintendo Direct focusing on Nintendo games more generally picked up online off the back of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct at the start of this month — with news and leaks about Joy-Con patents and a successor to the Nintendo Switch console also coming out over the last few weeks.

Given this Direct appears to be focused on games, we’re not likely to hear much news on the hardware front — but there’s still bound to be plenty of deep dives, reveals, and announcements given the 40-minute runtime. One to keep an eye on is Gotham Knights, which recently saw Nintendo Switch added to the game’s platforms on the game’s ESRB rating page. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess what we might see announced, although there’s likely to be some heavy hitter Nintendo classics with some fun indies mixed through if previous Directs are anything to go by.

Nintendo Direct times for Australia and New Zealand

Here’s when you can tune in to tonight’s Nintendo Direct in Australia and NZ based on your location.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

12:00 AM AEST, Friday 15 September

NT, SA

11:30 PM ACST, Thursday 14 September

WA

10:00 PM AWST, Thursday 14 September

NZ

2:00 AM NZST, Friday 15 September



You’ll be able to watch the Nintendo Direct live here or via the Nintendo website when it goes live, or if you’re not keen to stay up to watch it, you’ll be able to watch it back via YouTube (or check out all the reveals on Kotaku Australia once they drop).

Lead Image Credit: Nintendo