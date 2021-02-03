PS5 System Update Fixes Dumb PS4 Disc Install Issue

PlayStation 5 system update version 20.02-02.50.00 is now live, featuring a fix that keeps PlayStation 4 discs from installing old game versions after they’ve already been upgraded.

The latest PS5 system update is a small one, vaguely improving system performance, enabling editing clips with Share Factory Studio directly from the media gallery, and fixing one of the remaining issues with PS4 backward compatibility.

In rare cases, the PS4 version of a game would install from the disc after you upgraded to and installed the PS5 version. Now, when you insert the PS4 game disc, the PS4 version won’t install unexpectedly.

Another problem that probably should have been caught before the next-generation console launched but hey, at least this console has backward compatibility, unlike the stupid, stupid PS4.