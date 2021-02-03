Remedy, Please, No

Control developer Remedy Entertainment, caught up in the Lade Dimitrescu hype, has done something terrible. It made the Former, which is already horrifying, even more distressing by giving the monster a full set of teeth. And it’s smiling.

Okay. Well… How's this? @ControlRemedy (IMPORTANT❗ We had the Former crack a grin for the photo. The Former does not have teeth there normally.) pic.twitter.com/LhpjbMYYkr — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) February 3, 2021

Listen, I know we’re all having fun with the tall Resident Evil lady. I even wrote something about her last night after privately telling my coworkers how tired I was of the whole thing. But this is beyond the pale. Remedy used an opportunity to get in on the hot new internet joke to assault us with a skin-crawling nightmare.

I don’t know what it is about teeth that makes them so fascinating to game developers, but they need to chill.