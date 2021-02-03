See Games Differently

Remedy, Please, No

Ian Walker

Published 24 mins ago: February 4, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:remedy
songs
Remedy, Please, No
Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Control developer Remedy Entertainment, caught up in the Lade Dimitrescu hype, has done something terrible. It made the Former, which is already horrifying, even more distressing by giving the monster a full set of teeth. And it’s smiling.

Listen, I know we’re all having fun with the tall Resident Evil lady. I even wrote something about her last night after privately telling my coworkers how tired I was of the whole thing. But this is beyond the pale. Remedy used an opportunity to get in on the hot new internet joke to assault us with a skin-crawling nightmare.

I don’t know what it is about teeth that makes them so fascinating to game developers, but they need to chill.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.