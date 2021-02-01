This Week In Games: Nioh 2 Werewolves

Nioh 2 is easily one of the best takes on the Souls genre, and this week the game gets its ultimate edition.

Koei Tecmo’s magical demon slaying adventure hits the PC this week, after almost a year of exclusivity on the PlayStation. There’s some good noise around the PC port — HDR support, locked 60/120 FPS modes, ultra widescreen modes and full key rebinding for mouse and keyboard users. If you missed it on consoles, however, the PS5-optimised version drops this week as well.

But what if you want something a darker, like a Werewolf game? Cynaide’s Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood, inspired by the Werewolf: The Apocalypse RPG, is out this week too. It’s only hitting PC through the Epic Game Store, but there’s the Xbox Series X/PS5 optimised version if that’s more your style. Control‘s PS5/Xbox Series X optimised versions are available from tomorrow, too.

On the indie front, the Aussie-made Roombo: First Blood is hitting the Xbox platform. There’s the survival/Escape From Tarkov-esque battle royale (in that you’re fighting to escape, not be the last one standing) CODE2040. NUTS is absolutely worth adding to your wishlist as well, especially for fans of Pokemon Snap or Umurangi Generation.

Here’s the roster for the week in new video games:

Nioh 2 | PC

Nioh Remastered | PS5

Glittering Sword | Xbox, PC, Switch

Roombo: First Blood | Xbox

Destruction AllStars | PS4, PS5

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood | PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox

Oubtreak: The Nightmare | Xbox

CODE2040 | PC

The Captain is Dead | PC

Valheim | PC

Field of Glory II: Medieval | PC

NUTS | PC, Switch

Blue Fire | PC, Switch

Control | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Glyph | Switch

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | PS4

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne | PS4, Switch

Epidemic | PC

Kyvir: Rebirth | PC

Skyforge | Switch

Habroxia 2 | PC

Hot To Take Off Your Mask Remastered | Switch

Flying Hero X | Switch

Cultist Simulator | Switch

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story | Switch

Haven | Switch

One that’s really standing out to me is Skyforge, a free-to-play MMO that first launched a few years ago. I can’t actually think of that many MMOs that are available on the Switch, although the game doesn’t have the best rating on Steam. But still, let’s reacquaint ourselves with what the Switch is getting this week.

Very good mix of games and genres this week. Nioh 2 probably won’t be my thing, but I like the PUBG / Tarkov spin that CODE 2040 has going on. NUTS looks supremely cool — like an unusual Firewatch and Pokemon Snap cross-over with squirrels? And I’m always down for a bit of Werewolf, even though it looks like it’s got a bit of that Eurojank charm. But we’ll know more when the reviews start landing in a few days.

See anything you like this week?