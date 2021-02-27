See Games Differently

Welcome To Hell, Bambi

Zack Zwiezen

Published 43 mins ago: February 28, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:bambi
bambi a life in the woodshuman interestksnapshotoperating systemsreal time webscreenshotscreenshot softwaresoftwaresouth of market san franciscospider mansportssystem softwaretext messagingtwitterwelcome to hell
Welcome To Hell, Bambi
Screenshot: Sucker Punch / @TheWorldsOf1 / Kotaku
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

This week on Snapshots we have some great Assasin’s Creed shots, a laid back Spider-Man, a large rodent in danger, some nice-looking vistas, and one very, very lost deer.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves (Email)) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves (Email))
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email))

“Oh dear, deer, I think we in Hell.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.