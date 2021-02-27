Welcome To Hell, Bambi

This week on Snapshots we have some great Assasin’s Creed shots, a laid back Spider-Man, a large rodent in danger, some nice-looking vistas, and one very, very lost deer.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves (Email))

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email))

“Oh dear, deer, I think we in Hell.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

