Ghost of Tsushima Is The Best $49 You’ll Spend Today

As we approach the one-year anniversary of its release, things have been going pretty good for Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima. The Akira Kurosawa-inspired PS4 game was nominated for eight awards at the 2020 Game Awards, including Game of the Year. It managed to take home the award Best Art Direction, along with the Player’s Voice award.

The game itself has seen some considerable updates over recent months, including the addition of New Game+ and the Legends co-op mode, which have both brought a whole new dimension to the game. There’s even a movie adaptation currently in the works.

Also? You can pet the dogs now.

If despite all of this you’re still sitting on the fence over whether or not you should pick up Ghost of Tsushima, maybe a half price discount will help sweeten the deal for you? Amazon is currently selling Ghost of Tsushima for $49, which will save you a nice $50.95 off the RRP.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Ghost of Tsushima is pretty damn great and is well worth the purchase, even without this deal. A phenomenal combination of gameplay and world-building, this PS4 game was one of the best releases of 2020, and for good reason.

Set in 13th Century Japan, you play as Lord Jin Sakai, a samurai who loses everything when Mongol’s invade his home, the island of Tsushima. Thought dead, Sakai is secretly nursed back to health and takes it upon himself to avenge his family lands by riding them of the Mongol invaders. He becomes a “ghost”, a warrior of the people who silently strikes fear into the hearts of the invading forces.

What I’m most impressed by is the game’s combat system. It’s split over two styles: the traditional one-on-one sword duels of the samurai and the stealthy, underhanded tactics of Sakai’s new role as the Ghost of Tsushima. There’s a nice flow to these two styles. It never feels awkward to swap between them, and they’re both satisfying to experiment with.

The game’s wide open world is also something behold. You’re able to explore the entire island of Tsushima, which is gorgeously rendered. From the snowy mountain ranges to bamboo forests to misty springs, is easy to find yourself wandering without a purpose, just soaking up the environment. If you’re someone who likes to squeeze as much content as possible from their games, there’s a decent amount of side quest you can dive into as well.

Buy Ghost of Tsushima from Amazon here.