Everything That Was Announced At The First Oculus Gaming Showcase

The first-ever Oculus Gaming Showcase took place this morning and unsurprisingly, there’s a slew of new games to tickle your fancy for existing and hopeful VR headset owners.

If today’s showcase is any indication, it’s going to be a great couple of months ahead for VR fans and Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Rift S owners.

Carve Snowboarding

Who needs real snow when you can shred some powder on the slopes from the comfort of your living room?

Giles Goddard – aka the genius behind the N64 hit 1080 Snowboarding – is bringing his expertise to the VR world in the form of Carve Snowboarding.

Personally, I’m certain I’d manage to break a leg if I attempted some loungeroom snowboarding, but if you’re more coordinated than I am, maybe this one is for you.

Resident Evil 4

Armature Studio has teamed up with Capcom and Oculus to bring the classic Resident Evil 4 experience to VR, combining the best bits of the original 2005 release with a slew of new improvements to make it better and more immersive than ever.

The game features brand new and improved sound and graphics, as well as a bunch of new features designed specifically to be enjoyed in virtual reality.

Lone Echo II

Four years after the original release of Lone Echo, we’re finally getting a sequel that takes place after Liv and Jack enter the 26th century.

“Lone Echo ended with an unanswered question; what does the future hold for Liv and Jack now that they’ve arrived in the 26th century? We’re excited to continue their story and reveal how the events of the first game have impacted the future they are about to encounter.” -Ru Weerasuriya, Founder and Head of Studio of Ready At Dawn said.

Lone Echo II will be released in summer 2021.

Star Wars Pinball

This one does what it says on the tin, really. It’s pinball, but make it Star Wars.

“We wanted to create a great Star Wars game first and foremost, and combining the franchise’s signature elements with pinball and virtual reality has resulted in one of our most immersive experiences to date,” said Ákos Szabó, Project Lead on Star Wars Pinball VR. “Star Wars Pinball has always been a passion project, but bringing the game to virtual reality with new tables and a fan cave that you can fill with Star Wars inspired decorations makes this one that fans cannot miss.”

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Part II

If the coronavirus pandemic ruined your plans to go to the exciting Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge attraction at Disneyland, you’re in luck because the second part of the VR game is back and promises to fill that void in your heart (unfortunately without those delicious Disneyland churros).

We don’t know much about this update and they’re yet to release a trailer but watch this space because ~something~ is coming.

Pistol Whip: Smoke & Thunder

The beloved first-person shooter Pistol Whip is getting an exciting wild west-themed campaign DLC this summer and hoo boy, it looks good.

Pistol Whip: Smoke & Thunder will arrive as a free update as the second in a series of narrative-driven mini campaigns to keep players enticed and excited about the game. The DLC follows on from last year’s Terminator-themed 2089 campaign.

Yee, and I cannot stress this enough, haw.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Want to shit your pants? Well, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is for you, I guess.

This first-peson horror adventure game is set in the same terrifying World of Darkness universe as other cult faves like Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse.

“Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is a horror game first and foremost. But it also features a story of tragedy, betrayal, and death that fits perfectly within the World of Darkness. Our players aren’t wandering around the Barclay Mansion aimlessly looking for scares, instead they are trying to solve the mystery behind their own death. As the first VR game set in the World of Darkness, we knew we needed to do it right. To us that means a chilling narrative, otherworldly monsters, and an eerie atmosphere that builds tension as you progress,” Erik Odeldahl, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Fast Travel Games said.

Personally, I am a baby and won’t be indulging in this, but more power to you if you’re into that.

Warhammer 40K Battle Sister

Warhamer 40k Battle Sister has also copped a sweet update at the Oculus Showcase, with new maps and an exciting new co-op experience being added to the Horde mode soon.

“We’re thrilled to be adding the Last Bastion game mode, delivering a fast and furious co-op experience, that brings players together.” says James Horn, Project Co-Director at Pixel Toys. “The team have done a huge amount of work supporting players since launch and we look forward to providing even more fantastic content going forward.”

It’s also worth clarifying that the showcase livestream incorrectly claimed the game is available now on the Rift Platform, however, it is coming soon.

I Expect You To Die 2

Much like the OG VR puzzler game, I Expect You To Die 2 lets you live out your spy dreams from the comfort and safety of your own home. The sequel takes you on brand new missions as you work to investigate Zoraxis’ ploy for world domination.

“I Expect You To Die experienced remarkable success on Oculus platforms, and we’re excited to announce I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar will be available for Oculus gamers later this year. Our fanbase on Oculus helped us reach incredible milestones with the original title, and our team is looking forward to providing new and returning Secret Agents with an engaging, story-driven experience,” Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games said.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

If you’re really in the mood to shit your pants and nothing else will satisfy that urge, you can wait for the new The Walking Dead update on May 20. Personally, I’d just suggest some laxatives, but if scary zombies are more your jam, you’re in luck.

The new update, entitled Saints & Sinners, has upped the ante when it comes to gore and terrifying sound effects, and has a whole new horde of zombies for you to fight for survival against.

The Climb 2 (Expansion)

Wanna climb some stuff? You’re in luck because The Climb 2 just dropped a brand new expansion that gives you MORE new things to climb.

This one probably isn’t for you if you’re scared of heights, but I imagine the view is probably pretty great if you make it to the top.

Oh, and they’ve released a new minigame that requires you to climb along to a musical rhythm to make it through the level.

