Signed Pokémon Card Sells For $320,000

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: April 27, 2021 at 11:10 am -
Filed to:creative works
We now live in a world where boxes of Pokémon cards are selling for over $US400,000 ($512,720) and individual Blastoise cards for $US360,000 ($461,448), so maybe it’s not the biggest surprise that this very rare and very cool card featuring Pokémon Company stalwart Tsunekazu Ishihara has also sold for an astronomical price.

The card, sold by Goldin Auctions, isn’t your average Pokemon card; instead of featuring a Pocket Monster ready for battle, it features artwork of Ishihara, along with some abilities that are as OP as they are fitting, considering this was given only to Pokémon Company employees for the president’s 60th birthday in 2017.

The card’s official name is “2017 P.M. SM Black Star #TPCi01 Tsunekazu Ishihara Signed Pokemon GX Promo Card”, and it’s auction description read:

Graded NM 7 by PSA, with signature graded “9” by PSA/DNA. This fantastic Pokemon card portrays Tsunekazu Ishihara, the president of The Pokemon Company, accompanied by the Pokemon Rotom and a Master Ball. Ishihara has been the driving force behind many seminal Pokemon innovations, including the original Red and Green games, as well as the Pokemon Trading Card Game and the hit augmented reality vehicle, Pokemon Go. Ishihara has signed this incredibly rare card in bold black ink. The Tsunekazu Ishihara card was originally distributed to The Pokemon Company employees to celebrate the visionary’s 60th birthday in 2017. Near Mint condition.

The card received 31 bids, with the exact winning price being $US247,230.00 ($316,899).

Via Dicebreaker.

