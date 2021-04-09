Someone Recovered The Code To Unlock A Full Version Of Timesplitters 2 In Homefront: The Revolution

Back in 2016 players of Dambusters Studio’s Homefront: The Revolution easily found an Easter egg featuring two levels from 2002’s Timesplitters 2. Now a code until recently thought lost has been recovered that unlocks a complete playable port of the time-travelling first-person shooter.

Responding to an April 4 Twitter thread asking developers the best Easter eggs they’d ever hidden in a game, Rust lead programmer Matt Phillips revealed that instead of just the two levels players knew about, he included an entire playable port of Timesplitters 2 within Homefront: The Revolution.

My proudest moment. Fully playable, native 4K port of TimeSplitters 2 hidden in this arcade machine in Homefront: The Revolution. https://t.co/U0ulGEW1A1 pic.twitter.com/a4UsyOw7eh — Matt Phillips (@bigevilboss) April 4, 2021

The only problem, as Phillips went on to explain, was that he didn’t know the unlock code.

The unlock code has been lost to time, I don't have the notebook with it in any more. I once gave it to a friend to leak in some Discord channel and they called him a liar and banned his account ahahah — Matt Phillips (@bigevilboss) April 4, 2021

For a while, it seemed like no one knew the code. Code-savvy gamers mobilized, hoping to uncover the secret. Then, four days later, Twitter user and self-proclaimed “emulation ninja” Spencer Perreault replied to Phillips with exactly what everyone was looking for.

You mean this code?

LT+Up, LT+Up, Down, LT+Right, RT+Left, RT+B, LT+Y, LT+Y, RT+X, LT+A — Spencer Perreault (@SpencerTheDean) April 8, 2021

And boom, we’ve got access to all of Timesplitters 2. In order to unlock the game, players need to access the arcade machine within Homefront: The Revolution, inputting the code within the limited version of Timesplitters 2 playable within. The original two-level Easter egg can also be accessed through the Homefront “extras” menu once discovered.

The only level I really wanted to play. (Screenshot: Deep Silver / Kotaku)

The port isn’t perfect. Though it will run natively at 4K, the graphics are very 2002. Don’t expect any enhancements. On PC, where I tested out the code, some of the levels caused the entire game to crash to desktop when I tried to load them, notably NeoTokyo, and I encountered several crashes while playing through other levels. Still, not bad for an Easter egg port of a game that didn’t come to PC in the first place.

Just before a crash. (Screenshot: Deep Silver / Kotaku)

Steam user Dutchoper72 put together a great guide for getting the code to work, including additional codes to unlock arcade mode and more. The guide even includes a save file for the PC version, so Steam players won’t have to go through hours of Homefront: The Revolution to fiddle about.