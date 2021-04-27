The PlayStation Network Is Down (Update: It’s Back!)

Bad news to anyone who had hump day off and was hoping to get in a ton of PS4 or PS5 gaming, because the PlayStation Network (PSN) is down again.

It’s definitely frustrating timing for anyone who was hoping to play Genshin Impact, with the PS5 native version of the game literally launching half an hour ago. Naturally, the network being down causes a huge amount of frustration for users, because all digital licenses needed to be verified … via PSN, which nobody can access.

Oh my gosh. I'm basically locked out of my PlayStation 5 right now because my PSN account isn't the primary on my PS5, and because the network is down, it can't verify the license for any of my games. And I can't make it my primary…because the PlayStation Network is down. ???? pic.twitter.com/lviX5MBsnw — Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) April 27, 2021

The official Sony service page notes that all services are struggling right now, although some international users are reporting that smaller regions (like Finland) are starting to see their servers come back online.

Update 8:42 AM: You love to see it — the PlayStation Network is back.

Love an outage that doesn’t hang around for too long.