See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: April 23, 2021 at 12:08 pm
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Returnal
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Since I’m allowed to talk about what I’m playing this weekend, I have no qualms saying I’m happily looking forward to finding out what the fuck is going on in that house.

Returnal, Housemarque’s creepy Metroidvania/roguelike/bullet-hell/Risk of Rain-esque shooter, is currently doing the heavy lifting for my TV right now. It’s like that early moment of Slay the Spire runs where you’re still unlocking the powers, cards and working out each of the rooms and what the best risk/reward options. I’m doing that with Returnal, although I’ll have to restart from scratch since the embargo details mean you have to start from a fresh save if you’re going to stream the game. (More on that later.)

Beyond that, I’ll just be looking forward to a nice warm weekend inside. My partner and I visited Tasmania recently for a holiday, and it’s always good to take care of things at home for a while after having a little splurge. Besides, it’s starting to get super cold. So rugging up with a hoodie, a homemade flat white (or a giant pot of tea), a nice scented candle and a fuzzy blanket just sounds divine.

What about yourselves? What are you playing this weekend?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • What am I ever playing?

    More Yakuza 3! I guess I really put how janky the game is out of my mind back when I was playing it on the PS3. I’ve pretty much done everything that I can do in Ryukyu in Chapter 4, so its time to let the night pass… and start taking Haruka everywhere again!

    Hopefully find some time for SAO:AL. Played a bit more of the story, during which Alice was insufferingly stone headed, and everyone respected her decision to be stone headed. Except me. Because it would have cut down on the running around if she just did what I thought was the right thing but she had issues with. Still good writing besides that!

    The usual Gacha, with the addition of Disgaea RPG… and hopefully find time to watch some AoT and go see Mortal Kombat!

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.