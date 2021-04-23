What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Since I’m allowed to talk about what I’m playing this weekend, I have no qualms saying I’m happily looking forward to finding out what the fuck is going on in that house.

Returnal, Housemarque’s creepy Metroidvania/roguelike/bullet-hell/Risk of Rain-esque shooter, is currently doing the heavy lifting for my TV right now. It’s like that early moment of Slay the Spire runs where you’re still unlocking the powers, cards and working out each of the rooms and what the best risk/reward options. I’m doing that with Returnal, although I’ll have to restart from scratch since the embargo details mean you have to start from a fresh save if you’re going to stream the game. (More on that later.)

Beyond that, I’ll just be looking forward to a nice warm weekend inside. My partner and I visited Tasmania recently for a holiday, and it’s always good to take care of things at home for a while after having a little splurge. Besides, it’s starting to get super cold. So rugging up with a hoodie, a homemade flat white (or a giant pot of tea), a nice scented candle and a fuzzy blanket just sounds divine.

What about yourselves? What are you playing this weekend?