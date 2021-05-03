See Games Differently

Over 70 More Games Just Got FPS Boost On Xbox Series X/S

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: May 4, 2021 at 4:00 am -
Screenshot: Ubisoft
Microsoft added its FPS Boost to over 70 additional games today, letting players on Xbox Series X or S enjoy dramatically better performance in older Xbox One titles like Yakuza 6, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Alien Isolation, Far Cry 5, and Mad Max. 

FPS Boost is a feature found on Xbox Series X and S consoles that allows older games to run at double their original framerate with no patches or updates needed. So a game that was running at 30fps on Xbox One, with FPS Boost activated, can hit 60fps. Even better, FPS Boost-enabled games that were running at 60fps on the older Xbox can now hit 120fps on Xbox Series X/S. Of course, you’ll need a TV that can display 120Hz content to see these games running at that level of performance.

Today, Microsoft has added FPS Boost to 74 games. The full list of new titles is…well, huge. It’s 74 games after all! But here are a few that caught my attention for various reasons:

  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – 60fps
  • Dying Light – 60fps
  • Far Cry New Dawn – 60fps
  • LEGO Worlds – 60fps
  • Metro: Last Light -120fps
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – 60fps
  • Yakuza 6 – 60fps
  • Untitled Goose Game -120fps

After today’s update, the total list of games on Xbox Series X/S that supports FPS Boost has jumped up from 23 to 94.

It appears that after a few months of testing and slowly adding titles, Microsoft and the Xbox back compat team are ready to open up the floodgates and start adding FPS Boost to more and more games. That’s fine by me! FPS Boost is a great feature and can make old games feel new again. It also gives me more stuff that can take advantage of my big dumb 120Hz TV that I bought last year.

You can check out the full list of Xbox games that support FPS Boost over on the Major Nelson blog, which updates as new games get Boosted. With this many games now on the list, it’s very likely that at least one or two games you love or want to play support FPS Boost.

Now, if only Microsoft could just figure out a way to make it easier for people to actually buy next-gen Xbox consoles…

