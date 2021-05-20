See Games Differently

The Nintendo Download: Shin Miitopia Tiger Trio Xylophone HD

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: May 21, 2021 at 2:00 am -
Nice tatts, dork. (Screenshot: Sega)

There are 36 games coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week. Among those 36 games are the remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, a Switch version of 3DS RPG Miitopia, a puzzle game about sushi-making tigers, and a $US10 ($13) virtual xylophone.

I restarted our weekly posting of The Nintendo Download to highlight some of the quality games coming to the Switch eShop that might fall through the cracks due to Nintendo regularly adding upwards of three dozen new titles at a time. To think you might have missed the dynamic musical stylings of Xylophone.

XYLOPHONE (Screenshot: Sabec) XYLOPHONE (Screenshot: Sabec)

Yes, Xylophone. Well, thanks to my vigilance, you did not miss that gem, nor are you without this list of 36 games, many of which are probably playable. Here’s everything new this week in the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

