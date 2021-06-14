Here’s Every Trailer From E3 2021 (Part Two)

Because there were quite literally too many video games, we’ve had to split our annual trailer post into two. Here’s the second round of all the video games from gaming’s annual shenanigans.

If you’re looking for part one of the trailers — which includes all the conferences up to the Xbox-Bethesda showcase — you can find that right here.

E3 2021: Square Enix Presents

E3 2021: PC Gaming Show

E3 2021: Future Games Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnsTPFrOLJk

E3 2021: Limited Run Games

Limited Run hasn’t made their conference available on YouTube in snippets, so if it’s easier, here’s the individual announcements in text form:

Finally, the most requested and anticipated game of ALL TIME. We're bringing Plumbers Don't Wear Ties to PS4, PS5, PC, and Switch physically and digitally! Follow us for more info. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/zNNcvfLf5i — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Zombies! Zombies everywhere! The cult classic series Zombies Ate My Neighbors & Ghoul Patrol are BACK with physical releases on PS4, Switch, SEGA Genesis, and SNES via https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo this Friday. More details to come! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/KHH8D40XYO — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Zombies Ate My Neighbors is getting a physical Standard and Classic Edition on Genisis and SNES! Who's ready for some retro action? Get it this Friday on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/5KTep8F0na — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Double Dragon Kunio Kun Brawler Bundle is getting a physical edition on Switch! More details will come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/JaiaQ1QV80 — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Strife is getting physical on Switch! Head to https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo and sign up to our newsletter for more info. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/yMnZdgMyR4 — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

You heard it right: @Wayforward's River City Girls 2 is getting a physical edition on PS4, PS5, and Switch! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/AI9psIjZVW — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

River City Girls is coming to PS5. Don't worry, we have your back. Physical version coming soon. Follow us for more details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/nnuT2tOv2C — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

The @Wayforward hits keep coming and they don't stop coming! River City Girls Zero is getting a physical edition on Switch! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/oZ1GFrag7b — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Shantae fans unite! Shantae 1-5 is coming to PS5 with a physical version in the works. More details will come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/tWalGqPg3F — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Get ready for a bloody good time! Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is getting a physical edition on PS4 and Switch! More to come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/9qiGhm7yR0 — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Two against the world. Escape everything and explore a lost planet with Kay and Yu in Haven. Coming physically to LRG on Switch, PS4, and PS5. More info to come at https://t.co/uFFLbeCnQB #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/6j2ZVLrE3Q — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Rip, flip, and flap in SkateBIRD! Look out for the https://t.co/uFFLbeCnQB physical version hitting PS4 and Switch! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/3MT1Rfx0XU — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Slow down and check out SUPERHOT, getting physical on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch via LRG! More details to come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/FWHx7Tmzka — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Huntdown is AVAILABLE NOW! Pick up this badass side-scroller on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/7j9dQwLMBM — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Axiom Verge 2 is getting a physical edition on PS4, PS5, and Switch! More details will come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/mg4TEVBsZA — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

There will be blood. DUSK is getting a physical edition on Switch! Follow us for more info. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/zceKtYNP4T — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

République is getting a physical edition on PS4, PSVR, and Switch! More details will come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/yCnrk6IXLs — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Does Monday hit you hard? Take out your frustration in Going Under! Physical edition coming to PS4 and Switch via Limited Run Games! Follow for more info #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/C2bNllHlNQ — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Carve a path of mercy or destruction. One Step From Eden is getting a physical release on PS4 and Switch! Follow for more details. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/1mlkrp1oDt — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

The hit co-op hack and slash game RWBY: Grim Eclipse is getting a physical edition on Switch via Limited Run Games! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/ZENVH0hvYJ — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Get ready for some 2D WRESTLING ACTION. Retromania Wrestling is getting a physical edition on PS4 and Switch! More details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/aIOs6UDKyE — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

The cult classic is coming back to modern consoles. Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood is getting a physical edition on PS4 via https://t.co/uFFLbeCnQB! More details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/Qvb0p9zJpZ — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Castlevania Rondo of Blood is getting a physical retro rerelease on Turbo Duo! Follow https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo for more details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/KtNgSOyEY1 — Limited Run // #LRG3: June 14 @ 4pm ET (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021