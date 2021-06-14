Here’s Every Trailer From E3 2021 (Part Two)

Because there were quite literally too many video games, we’ve had to split our annual trailer post into two. Here’s the second round of all the video games from gaming’s annual shenanigans.
E3 2021: Square Enix Presents
E3 2021: PC Gaming Show
E3 2021: Future Games Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnsTPFrOLJk
E3 2021: Limited Run Games
Limited Run hasn’t made their conference available on YouTube in snippets, so if it’s easier, here’s the individual announcements in text form:
Finally, the most requested and anticipated game of ALL TIME. We're bringing Plumbers Don't Wear Ties to PS4, PS5, PC, and Switch physically and digitally! Follow us for more info. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/zNNcvfLf5i
Zombies! Zombies everywhere! The cult classic series Zombies Ate My Neighbors & Ghoul Patrol are BACK with physical releases on PS4, Switch, SEGA Genesis, and SNES via https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo this Friday.
More details to come! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/KHH8D40XYO
Zombies Ate My Neighbors is getting a physical Standard and Classic Edition on Genisis and SNES! Who's ready for some retro action? Get it this Friday on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/5KTep8F0na
Double Dragon Kunio Kun Brawler Bundle is getting a physical edition on Switch! More details will come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/JaiaQ1QV80
Strife is getting physical on Switch! Head to https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo and sign up to our newsletter for more info. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/yMnZdgMyR4
You heard it right: @Wayforward's River City Girls 2 is getting a physical edition on PS4, PS5, and Switch! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/AI9psIjZVW
River City Girls is coming to PS5. Don't worry, we have your back. Physical version coming soon. Follow us for more details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/nnuT2tOv2C
The @Wayforward hits keep coming and they don't stop coming! River City Girls Zero is getting a physical edition on Switch! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/oZ1GFrag7b
Shantae fans unite! Shantae 1-5 is coming to PS5 with a physical version in the works. More details will come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/tWalGqPg3F
Get ready for a bloody good time! Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is getting a physical edition on PS4 and Switch! More to come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/9qiGhm7yR0
Two against the world. Escape everything and explore a lost planet with Kay and Yu in Haven. Coming physically to LRG on Switch, PS4, and PS5. More info to come at https://t.co/uFFLbeCnQB #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/6j2ZVLrE3Q
Rip, flip, and flap in SkateBIRD! Look out for the https://t.co/uFFLbeCnQB physical version hitting PS4 and Switch! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/3MT1Rfx0XU
Slow down and check out SUPERHOT, getting physical on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch via LRG! More details to come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/FWHx7Tmzka
Huntdown is AVAILABLE NOW! Pick up this badass side-scroller on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/7j9dQwLMBM
Axiom Verge 2 is getting a physical edition on PS4, PS5, and Switch! More details will come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/mg4TEVBsZA
There will be blood. DUSK is getting a physical edition on Switch! Follow us for more info. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/zceKtYNP4T
République is getting a physical edition on PS4, PSVR, and Switch! More details will come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/yCnrk6IXLs
Does Monday hit you hard? Take out your frustration in Going Under! Physical edition coming to PS4 and Switch via Limited Run Games! Follow for more info #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/C2bNllHlNQ
Carve a path of mercy or destruction. One Step From Eden is getting a physical release on PS4 and Switch! Follow for more details. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/1mlkrp1oDt
The hit co-op hack and slash game RWBY: Grim Eclipse is getting a physical edition on Switch via Limited Run Games! #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/ZENVH0hvYJ
Get ready for some 2D WRESTLING ACTION. Retromania Wrestling is getting a physical edition on PS4 and Switch! More details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/aIOs6UDKyE
The cult classic is coming back to modern consoles. Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood is getting a physical edition on PS4 via https://t.co/uFFLbeCnQB! More details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/Qvb0p9zJpZ
Castlevania Rondo of Blood is getting a physical retro rerelease on Turbo Duo! Follow https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo for more details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/KtNgSOyEY1
It's the moment you've all been waiting for, Contra Anniversary Collection is getting physical on PS4 and Switch! More details to come at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/tYzt56QZfj
