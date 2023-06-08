‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Every Single Trailer From Summer Game Fest 2023

David Smith

Image: Summer Game Fest

If E3 as a convention is over, but E3 Season continues unabated, can we really say that E3 is truly dead? Summer Game Fest kicked off this morning with what I personally would call an exhausting amount of trailers. The show returns for its fourth year and its first since the demise of the Electronic Entertainment Expo that was its genesis. The show is broadcast live from Los Angeles by veteran game journo turned circus ringmaster Geoff Keighley. The show is often chaotic and noisy, especially for those dogged Aussies that wake up early to see it. But it’s also an enjoyably strange experience and, dopey and awkward though it can be, Keighley obviously cares a lot about putting on a good show.

Below, you’ll find every trailer from the Summer Game Fest showcase for 2023, in the order they appeared live.

This piece will be updated during the show, so check back often as trailers arrive.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Out January 18, 2024

 

Mortal Kombat 1

Out September 19

 

Path of Exile 2

 

Exoprimal

Street Fighter characters in the game.

 

Dead by Daylight

 

The Witcher 3: Season 3

 

Witchfire

 

Remnant 2

 

Sonic Superstars

 

Honkai Star Rail

 

Lives of P

Demo out now

 

Sand Land

 

Throne and Liberty

 

Warhaven

 

Alan Wake II

October 17, 2023

 

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

 

