Here’s The Official Elden Ring Trailer

It’s finally here, and not only that, Elden Ring is launching way sooner than you thought.

Announced at the end of the Summer Games Fest, Elden Ring will be officially launching on last gen and next gen consoles, plus PC, on January 21.

The official trailer doesn’t mess around. There’s world building. There’s some in-engine battling (without the HUD). What looks like a horse running up a mountain. Otherworldly demons. A massive dragon you have to fight that also gets the benefit of lightning, because this is a From Software game. Huge netherworld themes and creatures that look like they’d happily belong in Demon’s Souls.

Genuinely, the whole trailer looks spectacular.

In case you’re wondering: it’s 224 days between now and January 21. They’ll fly by faster than you think.