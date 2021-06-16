KFC Is Giving Away Free Food And $50,000 With Its New Mobile Game

KFC has gone and introduced a new mobile gaming experience for fried chicken fans all over Australia with the launch of The Great Bucket Hunt.

The mobile-based game dropped today and uses augmented reality (AR) to allow KFC lovers to search for virtual buckets placed all over the great Australian outdoors (kind of like Pokémon GO, I guess?). Finding virtual buckets puts you in the running to win food, sports, food experiences and even a cash prize of $5,000 or $50,000.

How to play The Great Bucket Hunt

KFC shares that if you want to get involved in the deep-fried fun, you just need to tap “The Great Bucket Hunt” on the KFC App to get started.

“To hunt down the goods, use the Bucket Map to find the virtual buckets, then spin them using AR to see what you’ve won and add them to your stash. And if you’re anything like us, you’ll know there’s nothing like a bit of healthy competition, which is why your fellow bucket-hunters can snap up virtual buckets right in front of your very eyes. So, you better be quick, ‘cause these bad boys will disappear forever once they’ve been found by other players – or if the countdown timer has run out, then it’s time to move on and find another bucket,” KFC shares.

Prizes in this competition include:

Free KFC food: 15-piece Original Recipe, 3-piece Original Tenders, Zinger Burger, Ultimate Box, Large Popcorn Chicken, Nugget Go Bucket, and loads more.

15-piece Original Recipe, 3-piece Original Tenders, Zinger Burger, Ultimate Box, Large Popcorn Chicken, Nugget Go Bucket, and loads more. KFC merch and deals: KFC hoodies, 30 for $10 Nuggets, 21 for $21 Original Recipe Chicken, 10 for $10 Tenders, $2 Sliders and more.

KFC hoodies, 30 for $10 Nuggets, 21 for $21 Original Recipe Chicken, 10 for $10 Tenders, $2 Sliders and more. Sports and food experiences: NRL Grand Final tickets, AFL Grand Final tickets, Ashes Tickets, Free KFC for a year, KFC Family Feed every Sunday for a year and your own KFC Catering Pack.

NRL Grand Final tickets, AFL Grand Final tickets, Ashes Tickets, Free KFC for a year, KFC Family Feed every Sunday for a year and your own KFC Catering Pack. Cash prizes: $25 – $200 eftpos gift cards, $5,000 cash and for one lucky winner, $50,000 in cash.

If you want the cash, you’re going to have to look out for three Golden Buckets. According to KFC, the only way to know if you have a Golden Bucket is to “find it [a bucket] and spin it”.

The Great Bucket Hunt will be available for fans to play for free on Android or iOS via the KFC App from Tuesday, June 15 until Monday, July 12 across Australia. (Melbourne is asked to follow the local COVID-19 restrictions when playing along.

More details can be found here.