Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, As Told By Steam Reviews

Nathan Grayson

Published 1 hour ago: June 3, 2021 at 7:39 am -
Filed to:creative works
Image: EA / Kotaku

Mass Effect is back, and so are the memes.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has given Steam users the opportunity to revisit the beloved space opera, and they’ve largely been having a grand time Mako-ing down memory lane. Is it the most elaborate remaster ever? No. Is the PC port perfect? Definitely not. But as most seem to have decided, the whole package still gets the job done. What matters is that players get to hang out with their favourite characters again — and make a whole mess of references they haven’t had an opportunity to break out in a decade.

Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve

 

