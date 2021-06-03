The Nintendo Download: Save Us, Super Hero Girls

This week sees a mighty torrent of 47 new games barreling towards the Nintendo eShop. Can the DC Super Hero Girls save us from this tidal wave of games, or are they part of the problem?

They’re definitely part of the problem. Here’s hoping Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Bumblebee, Zatana, and Green Lantern don’t get lost among this week’s impressively large list of Switch releases. Tomorrow’s DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is definitely one of this week’s standouts, along with former Apple Arcade exclusive Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and giant bug adventure Stonefly.

And hey, if the cartoon adventures of the Super Hero Girls aren’t your speed, there’s always Hentai Vs. Evil.

Are we saving hentai from evil, or vice versa? (Screenshot: Axyos Games)

Here’s everything coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week (games without dates are out today):