The Nintendo Download: Save Us, Super Hero Girls

This week sees a mighty torrent of 47 new games barreling towards the Nintendo eShop. Can the DC Super Hero Girls save us from this tidal wave of games, or are they part of the problem?
They’re definitely part of the problem. Here’s hoping Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Bumblebee, Zatana, and Green Lantern don’t get lost among this week’s impressively large list of Switch releases. Tomorrow’s DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is definitely one of this week’s standouts, along with former Apple Arcade exclusive Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and giant bug adventure Stonefly.
And hey, if the cartoon adventures of the Super Hero Girls aren’t your speed, there’s always Hentai Vs. Evil.
Here’s everything coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week (games without dates are out today):
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Available June 9
- Arcane Arts Academy – Available June 4
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth
- Basketball Club Story
- Basketball Pinball – Available June 4
- BeeFense BeeMastered
- Bring Honey Home – Available June 8
- CAESAR EMPIRE WAR – Available June 5
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt
- Chroma Quaternion
- Cow Catcher
- Craps at Aces Casino
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – Available June 4.
- Doughnuts‘n’Justice – Available June 4
- Dungeons of Clay
- Everyday♪ Today’s MENU for EMIYA Family
- Family Vacation: California
- Felix The Toy
- Find 10 Differences
- FreeCell Solitaire Collection
- Grand Slam Tennis
- Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse
- Hentai vs. Evil
- Infinite Tanks WWII
- Justin Danger
- Mighty Goose – Available June 5
- Missing Feature: 2D
- Motif
- My Child Lebensborn
- Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game
- Nature Matters – Available June 4
- Pyre on Fire: Ten Pages – Available June 5
- Red Ball Escape – Available June 8
- Retrograde Arena – Available June 5
- Reversi Let’s Go
- Skellboy Refractured – Available June 4
- Stonefly
- Sunblaze
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon – Available June 4
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – Available June 4
- Tiny Lands – Available June 4
- Wicce
- Winds Of Change
- Wing of Darkness
- Zombie Raid – Available June 5
Log in to comment on this story!Log in