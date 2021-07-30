Get A Cracking Lenovo Gaming Laptop With A Solid $390 Discount

If you’re currently in the market for a new gaming laptop that’ll give you some bang for your buck, you can currently grab a nice discount on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro.

If you head over to Lenovo’s online store, you can currently snag the Legion 5 Pro 16″ laptop with a 15% discount if you use the promo code “CUSTOM15E“.

With a usual retail price of $2,599, that means you can pick up a Legion 5 Pro for $2,209.15, saving $389.85 in the process.

It’s funny to think that roughly a decade ago the suggestion that a laptop could have enough under its hood to stand toe-to-toe with a gaming desktop seemed like a stretch. But over the last couple of years, we’ve seen that corner of the market has filled itself out with some portable gaming options that are great right out of the box.

This current generation of gaming laptops have also been a godsend if you’re not interested in going through the process of building a PC from scratch or maybe don’t have the space for a desktop rig.

For its discounted price the Legion 5 Pro is a pretty good option. It’s running an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and comes with 8GB RAM, which should be more than enough to meet your gaming needs.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16″ AMD specs

If you’re looking to make an upgrade from your current laptop to something a bit more current, or if you just want something portable with solid performance, the Legion 5 Pro is a decent pick.

If you just want the cold hard specs for this Lenovo laptop, here’s everything you need to know:

Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C / 16T, 3.2 / 4.4GHz, 4MB L2 / 16MB L3)

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (8C / 16T, 3.2 / 4.4GHz, 4MB L2 / 16MB L3) Display : 16″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS 500nits Anti-glare, 165Hz, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, Free-Sync, G-Sync, DC dimmer

: 16″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS 500nits Anti-glare, 165Hz, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, Free-Sync, G-Sync, DC dimmer Memory : 2x 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4-3200

: 2x 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 Hard Drive : 512GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe

: 512GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1425 / 1702MHz, TGP 130W

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1425 / 1702MHz, TGP 130W Battery : Integrated 80Wh

: Integrated 80Wh Operating System : Window 10 Home 64

: Window 10 Home 64 Keyboard: 4-Zone RGB LED-backlit

There are a few customisation options available too, like bumping up its memory to 16GB or adding an extra 1TB of storage, but those will cost you a bit extra. Luckily, the 15% discount will still cover these upgrades.

You can pick up the Legion 5 Pro 16″ laptop here.