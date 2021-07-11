This Week In Games: Skyward Once Again

It’s time to take to the skies with the Loftwing again: Skyward Sword is back.

Zelda is typically the biggest hitter any week it lands, and this week — the middle of July, gaming’s traditional quiet month — is no exception. Skyward Sword HD drops on Friday, just less than 10 years after its initial release on the Wii.

It’s a massive week for racing fans too, with the first F1 title under EA’s leadership dropping tomorrow. (I don’t expect that much will actually change from year to year, since the EA/Codemasters transition is still quite fresh, but it is the beginning of an era.) F1 2021 is bringing a two-player career mode and a “Braking Point” campaign story. I’d be surprised if it didn’t add more drama, much the way FIFA‘s Journey mode has.

Beyond that, it’s a bit of a quiet one. The end of July is shaping up to be a properly stacked week — that’s when we’ll get The Ascent, Flight Simulator on consoles, the astonishing looking Cris Tales, Master Blaster Zero 3, the cracking Death’s Door, NEO: The World Ends With You, the latest Sims expansion and more.

Here’s the leaderboard for this week:

Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | Switch

F1 2021 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

YS IX: Monstrum Nox | Switch

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities | PC

Highrisers | PC

Blaster Master Zero 2 | Xbox

Induction | Switch

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective | Switch

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Switch

Red Colony 2 | Switch

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | Switch

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials | Xbox

SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator | PC

Creepy Tale 2 | PC

Ghost Hunters Corp | PC

Streets of Rage 4: Mr X. Nightmare | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Silence & The Fury | PC

112 Operator – The Last Duty | PC

Cabin Fever | PC

Restless Night | Xbox, Switch

Risk System | Switch

Squeakers II | Switch

Onto the trailers! Let’s return to the world of Warhammer first, with the Silence & The Fury.

Leah and I actually played Pierre The Maze Detective on stream the other day. It’s coming to PC too, but for whatever reason, Switch owners are getting it a week early.

So that’s the trailers for the week. Nice mix of titles before July gets properly busy from next week. See anything you like? Or spotted something we missed? Let us know in the comments!