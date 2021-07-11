See Games Differently

This Week In Games: Skyward Once Again

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: July 12, 2021 at 8:30 am
It’s time to take to the skies with the Loftwing again: Skyward Sword is back.

Zelda is typically the biggest hitter any week it lands, and this week — the middle of July, gaming’s traditional quiet month — is no exception. Skyward Sword HD drops on Friday, just less than 10 years after its initial release on the Wii.

It’s a massive week for racing fans too, with the first F1 title under EA’s leadership dropping tomorrow. (I don’t expect that much will actually change from year to year, since the EA/Codemasters transition is still quite fresh, but it is the beginning of an era.) F1 2021 is bringing a two-player career mode and a “Braking Point” campaign story. I’d be surprised if it didn’t add more drama, much the way FIFA‘s Journey mode has.

Beyond that, it’s a bit of a quiet one. The end of July is shaping up to be a properly stacked week — that’s when we’ll get The Ascent, Flight Simulator on consoles, the astonishing looking Cris Tales, Master Blaster Zero 3, the cracking Death’s Door, NEO: The World Ends With You, the latest Sims expansion and more.

Here’s the leaderboard for this week:

F1 2021
Image: Codemasters/EA
  • Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | Switch
  • F1 2021 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  • YS IX: Monstrum Nox | Switch
  • Dream Engines: Nomad Cities | PC
  • Highrisers | PC
  • Blaster Master Zero 2 | Xbox
  • Induction | Switch
  • Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective | Switch
  • Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Switch
  • Red Colony 2 | Switch
  • Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | Switch
  • Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials | Xbox
  • SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator | PC
  • Creepy Tale 2 | PC
  • Ghost Hunters Corp | PC
  • Streets of Rage 4: Mr X. Nightmare | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
  • Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Silence & The Fury | PC
  • 112 Operator – The Last Duty | PC
  • Cabin Fever | PC
  • Restless Night | Xbox, Switch
  • Risk System | Switch
  • Squeakers II | Switch

Onto the trailers! Let’s return to the world of Warhammer first, with the Silence & The Fury.

Leah and I actually played Pierre The Maze Detective on stream the other day. It’s coming to PC too, but for whatever reason, Switch owners are getting it a week early.

So that’s the trailers for the week. Nice mix of titles before July gets properly busy from next week. See anything you like? Or spotted something we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • Well I am excited for The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD coming out on Friday this week Alex Walker even though it’s been 10 years since the original game came out on the Wii because back then you had to use the Wii remote the Nunchuk and the WiiMotionPlus accessory to play the game. The Wii motion controls in Skyward Sword on the Wii were terrible for me but now fast forward to 10 years later and I’m definitely going back to revisit and play The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on the Nintendo Switch again but this time with button only controls on my Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
    So while I wait for Nintendo and CAMELOT to deliver free future updates for Mario Golf Super Rush I am determined to go back and play The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD on the Nintendo Switch again but this time with button only controls.

