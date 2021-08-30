Everything We Know About Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Death Stranding was one of 2019’s weirdest and most compelling games. Between babies in cans, peeing on ghosts and wandering a vast wilderness, there was plenty about the game that kept players hooked — and now, there’s even more reasons to dive in.

Whether you’re a Death Stranding veteran or somebody who’s watched on curiously from the sidelines, the Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be the perfect place to dive in.

What is Death Stranding Director’s Cut?

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is an upgraded PS5 version of the original game with new ‘next gen’ features, in-game delivery tools, combat, equipment and vehicles, new gameplay mechanics and new missions.

There’s no ‘major’ new DLC chapter or story here (that we know of), but the upgrade will provide a range of quality-of-life changes and new features to hook players.

Here’s everything you need to know about the re-release, including when you can get your hands on it.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: Release Date

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is set to release for PS5 on September 24, 2021 in Australia.

It’s getting both a physical and digital release, and will have an upgrade path for current PS4 owners.

Is the Death Stranding PS5 upgrade free?

Sadly, the PS5 upgrade for Death Stranding won’t be free for existing owners. Instead, you’ll need to fork out around $US10 to upgrade to the next gen version of the game.

Exact Australian pricing for this upgrade hasn’t been revealed yet, but it may be as much as $20 locally, given conversion rates and precedence.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: Australian Price

Death Stranding Director’s Cut isn’t as pricey as other next gen games, thankfully.

As mentioned you’ll be able to grab a PS5 upgrade for a PS4 version of the game (disc or digital) for around $20 but if you’re coming in fresh it’ll be a whole new purchase.

The best price for the game in Australia is $68 from Harvey Norman (plus shipping) and Amazon (free shipping). You can also grab it from Big W for $69 or get it digitally via the PlayStation Store for $74.95.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: PS5 Features

Death Stranding will get a bunch of new PS5 features in its Director’s Cut, including all the usual suspects. That is, you’ll get “immersive” environmental effects via haptic controller feedback, trigger resistance and 3D audio, and you’ll be able to dive deeper into the world with crisp scaled 4K at up to 60FPS.

The upgrade also includes an optional Widescreen Mode for PS5 users for a more cinematic view, a Performance Mode for better visuals, and overall faster loading times.

That’s the long answer, but the short answer is this: it’s faster, prettier and more engaging than its last gen predecessor.

Is there any new story DLC?

Currently it’s unclear if any new story will be included in the game, but the PlayStation Blog announcement for the game detailed “weapons, equipment and vehicles, a variety of new modes, missions and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and enhancements to the UI” as the major selling points of the re-release.

It appears there is a new subterranean level to explore (as seen in the Director’s Cut trailer), and that there’ll be a range of new missions for Sam to undertake, but it’s currently unknown if those missions will affect Death Stranding‘s story — or whether they’ll reveal more about that rumoured sequel. It does appear there’ll be some extra story content, but it’s likely we won’t find out exactly what that is (and whether it’s worth investing another 40 hours in) until the game actually launches on September 24.

Until then, stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for more on the upcoming release.