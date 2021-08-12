Every Major PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch And PC Game Releasing In 2021

Well, 2021 hasn’t exactly been the year any of us were expecting. After a frankly awful 2020, all signs pointed to the next year being a bright, shiny new chapter, but instead, we’re still dealing with many of the same problems that plagued us before. Luckily, we have games to help us escape all our nasty little problems. Some have been delayed, yes, but there are still plenty of great 2021 games on the menu.

Here are the biggest games still to come this year, and why you should be excited about the rest of your year in games.

Psychonauts 2

Release Date: August 25

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

After nearly two decades of waiting, Psychonauts fans will finally get the sequel they’ve been waiting for this August. You’ll want to prepare your heart, mind, body and soul for this 2021 adventure.

No More Heroes 3

Release Date: August 27

Platform: Switch

The No More Heroes franchise is getting its latest entry on Nintendo Switch in 2021, and you know what that means: more grimy hacking and slashing goodness. This go around, assassin Travis Touchdown will take on alien armies, powerful princes and a huge team of deadly rival assassins — so basically, it’s more of the same madness this series has become known for.

NBA 2K22

Release Date: September 10

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The next instalment of 2K’s NBA franchise is hitting consoles and PC this September, so if you’re in the mood for some b-ball and chill then you’ve got plenty of great times coming your way.

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Release Date: September 10

Platform: Switch

Finally, WarioWare has returned to Nintendo! After a long absence, the franchise is back with Get It Together!, a new movement-based entry on the Nintendo Switch. Early trailers showed off some absolutely whacky-looking antics, and the return of everyone’s favourite cast. Whether you’re a franchise devotee or a brand newbie, there’ll be something to love here.

Deathloop

Release Date: September 14

Platform: PS5, PC

Deathloop is a stylish action-thriller where you play as an assassin trapped in a deadly time loop. If that premise isn’t enough to hook you, add in the fact that it’s made by Arkane Studios, the developers of Prey and Dishonored, and that you’ll even be able to play the game against friends. This one’s got a winning recipe, and it’s one of our most anticipated 2021 games.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Release Date: September 21

Platform: PS5, PS4, PC

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a gorgeous-looking upcoming adventure following Kena, a young spirit guide who uses her magical abilities to help the dead move to the beyond. Frankly it looks stunning, and we can’t wait to see more of this game.

Lost Judgment

Release Date: September 24

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

This sequel to 2018’s Judgment will continue the misadventures of detective Takayuki Yagami as he explores Kamurocho and Isezaki Ijincho and attempts to solve the mystery behind a murder.

FIFA 22

Release Date: October 1

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

It’s FIFA, right? Everybody knows these games by now. This October you’ll be able to get your hands on the latest entry in the franchise, which boasts shiny new graphics and improved gameplay mechanics.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Release Date: October 5

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is a remastered port of the first three Monkey Ball games: Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2 and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. That makes up well over 300 stages, so this title will keep you entertained for months.

Far Cry 6

Release Date: October 7

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac

The latest mainline entry in the Far Cry series will release this October, and it looks to be just as wild, violent and intriguing as its predecessor. It’s also got Giancarlo Esposito on-board — and he’s fantastic in everything he touches.

Metroid Dread

Release Date: October 8

Platform: Switch

The Metroid series is finally coming home. This October, you’ll be able to play a brand new entry in the long-running franchise that looks like it’ll whet your appetite until we hear more about Metroid Prime 4.

Back 4 Blood

Release Date: October 12

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Back 4 Blood was designed to fill that Left 4 Dead-shaped void in your soul, and after a very successful beta it looks poised to do exactly that this October. Grab a few mates and shotgun, and you can blast your way to gory glory in this zombie-filled spiritual successor.

House of Ashes

Release Date: October 21

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

House of Ashes is the latest in the Dark Pictures Anthology, and features a military unit in Iraq forced to contend with ancient evils as they awaken the darkness hidden beneath the Arabian dessert. If horror is your thing, you’ll want to get on board this creepy-looking train.

Battlefield 2042

Release Date: October 22

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

The latest instalment of the Battlefield franchise will see players head into a near-future world where war is transformed by new technologies and chaos. You’ll need to keep your wits about you to survive in this deadly era.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Release Date: October 26

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the more curious 2021 games on the menu. This adaptation is set to be an action-adventure exploring the wild cosmic realms of Marvel away from the movie universe everyone fell in love with way back in 2014. Hopefully, we’ll all love this version just as much.

Age of Empires IV

Release Date: October 28

Platform: PC

The next big chapter in the Age of Empires franchise begins this October with the release of Age of Empires IV. It’s an absolutely gorgeous iteration of the franchise, and after years of getting remasters and re-releases instead of new games, this 2021 game looks to be a real treat.

Mario Party Superstars

Release Date: October 29

Platform: Switch

Nintendo fans have been clamouring for new Mario Party content for what feels like an age, and it’s finally arriving in the form of Mario Party Superstars. This collection brings together the best minigames from across Mario Party history so you can sit down with your mates and go for an all-out board gaming brawl. If you’re looking for one of the most fun-looking 2021 games on the menu, you’ll find it here.

Forza Horizon 5

Release Date: November 9

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

This November, it’s time to dust off your racing wheels and tense up your shoulders as the latest Forza Horizon entry hits Xbox and PC. Even if you don’t like racing games much, Forza‘s gorgeous snowscapes and race tracks should be enough to win you over.

Shin Megami Tensei V

Release Date: November 12

Platform: Switch

Shin Megami Tensei V has years of hype around it, but if early gameplay trailers are anything to go by, it’s set to deliver on expectations tenfold. Following the success of Persona 5, the Shin Megami Tensei franchise is about to get the shot in the arm it needs in the form of this sequel.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl

Release Date: November 19

Platform: Switch

Classic Nintendo DS Pokémon games Diamond and Pearl are finally getting the remasters they deserve with this re-release on Nintendo Switch in November. If you’ve never dived in with them, or you just want your Pokémon fix, these games are two of the best in the entire series.

Halo Infinite

Release Date: Holiday 2021

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

While we don’t have an exact release date for this new entry in the iconic Halo franchise, we do know it’s set to release by the end of 2021. It’ll be the perfect opportunity to grab some of your mates and head off on a space-faring adventure.

What 2021 games are you most looking forward to? Have your eye on anything in particular? Head on down to the comments below.