New PS5 Models Replace Annoying Screw Used To Attach Stand

Over in Australia, some folks have found new PS5 models being sold in stores. But don’t get too excited. These new console revisions aren’t adding in bigger hard drives or more powerful hardware. Instead, these new revisions seem to just make a few minor changes, including replacing a single screw.

As reported by Australian-based gaming outlet Press Start, these new PS5 models were shipped over to the country last week. Apparently, Press Start believes that Australia is the first country to receive shipments of the new models. These new consoles sport a slightly changed model numbering scheme, featuring CFI-11XX. (The original launch PS5 consoles use CFI-1XXX.) These console models appear to be nearly identical. One small change is a new screw used to attach the PS5 to its stand. Before, this screw could only be tightened or loosened using a tool. Now, the small screw has been changed and you can do it all by hand. What a time to be alive.

I actually totally understand this small change. Installing the stand on my PS5 was a pain in the arse, between its odd shape and the screw being finicky to screw in. Perhaps this new and improved screw will be a small quality-of-life improvement.

It also appears that these new models, which come in both digital and disc flavours, weigh about 283.50 g. or 300 gm less than the original PS5 consoles. At this time there isn’t much info out there about what is or isn’t in these consoles that can explain the difference in weight. It’s not just the new screw! Sony has been quiet about these changes and hasn’t released much public information about them.

Back in May, a new wireless communication module was registered by Sony for use in a new PS5 model. The new module replaces the J20H100 wifi module used in all launch PS5 machines. But until someone with the skills and tools gets their hands on one of these new Aussie PS5s, we can’t know for sure if this module is in there and if it that explains the weight difference.

Meanwhile, if you are still out there hunting for a PS5, good luck! Sony expects console shortages to be a problem well into next year as the pandemic and an ongoing global chip shortage make it hard for companies to produce and ship electronic devices. Don’t worry, you still don’t need a PS5. You got plenty of games in your backlog you need to finish anyway. And now that you have waited nearly a year, you get a nice new screw in your PS5. See, good things come to those who wait.