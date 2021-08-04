Queensland’s Latest Game Is All About Being A Cute Spider

Australia’s producing all sorts of cute and quirky games. Queensland’s latest contribution to the cause: a cute spider who makes friends with other animals.

Due out September 9 on Steam, it’s called Webbed. You’re a tiny spider on a journey to save your boyfriend from a bigger, shitty bowerbird. You can make friends with the other animals, but the real hook here is using the spider’s web for platforming. Not only can you hook and swing to walls and objects like Insomniac’s Spider-Man, but you can connect the web between objects to create walkable surfaces. You can then connect another thread to that object, opening up all sorts of possibilities.

The pixel art motion is really clean. Webbed does about as good a job as any game I’ve seen when it comes to making spiders cute, instead of creepy and freakish. Swinging around is also miles more fun than regular platforming, too.

Webbed launches on September 9, and while it’s only on PC for now it will be available through Steam, GOG and the Humble Store.