Baby’s First Switch: How To Save Your Spider Boyfriend And Other Webbed Beginners Tips

It’s been about a month since I started playing Webbed and asked all you Spider lovers out there for your beginners tips and tricks to help me get started.

There were a few times that I got stuck and confused because I am just a foolish lil’ gamer and my brain does not understand the basic principles of a puzzle. However, my struggles made for perfect opportunities to give you all some tips should you start playing Webbed.

Although I normally get some tips from you all commenting on my articles, this time y’all left me high and dry, forcing me to venture into the Webbed world alone without any help.

But that’s okay, I survived to tell the tale, so did my spider boyfriend.

So, without further ado, here is this week’s Baby’s First Switch, you’re ultimate beginners tips to getting started in Webbed.

Webbed beginners tips:

Not a fan of spiders? No worries

If you aren’t a fan of spiders (hi!) and feel a bit uncomfortable playing as a spider, never fear.

Similar to what Ruby said in her article, the sweetness in this game actually made me feel comfortable playing as a spider. Maybe it’s because I know it isn’t going to give birth a thousand tiny babies to infiltrate my house.

But if you really can’t handle it, Webbed have got you covered with an arachnophobe setting you can switch on (get the pun?).

In this setting, all the spiders are turned into cute round blobs. Which is actually quite a vibe but it does take away from the point of the game, in my opinion.

How to spin your webs

It should be obvious that the first beginners tip I give you is about spinning a web, considering it’s incredibly important in the life of a spider and also in Webbed. Heck, it’s the title of the game.

Anywho, back to learning how to spin webs.

When you first start the game, you’ll go through a few necessary moves to learn, like walking (crawing? I don’t know what do spiders do?), which is very simple.

After you start moving around, you’ll meet your beautiful spider boyfriend. AKA, the love of my spider life.

In what I can only describe as the cutest thing I’ve ever seen, your bf will start to dance and you can join in.

After that wholesomeness, you’ll be able to get into the good stuff like jumping and shooting fabulous webs.

Your loving boyfriend will teach you how to weave and glide on your webs to reach seemingly unattainable heights.

My tip is to keep practicing this as much as you can so you can get the hang of it. It’s a staple of the game and it isn’t fun having to still figure out how to move in the middle of the game.

You can also make bridges by connecting a web from where you’re standing to another solid foundation. This is a really easier way to move about the game.

Getting around the Bower bird

Probably the best beginners tips I can give you for Webbed is about taking about the Bower bird.

Taking someone down? I thought this was a wholesome game? Yes, it is but it’s not all just fun and webs in Webbed, there is heartbreak ahead.

As you’re playing around a nasty giant bird will fly down and attack you and your bf. Very rude, I know. I screamed.

At this point, you’ll be able to use your lasers (naturally) to attack your enemy. You can also use the laser to get rid of any webs that you don’t like or don’t work to your advantage.

When attacking the bird, it will decide to steal your boyfriend and literally just fly away. Again, very rude and inconsiderate.

However, this sets up the whole game where you need to complete puzzles to get your boyfriend back.

Make friends

A beginners tip I cannot recommend highly enough is to make friends in Webbed.

These friends are going to be what helps you advance through the levels and get back to the love of your life.

For instance, you get to meet a moth who wants to talk to you and take you to its nest. Not in a creepy way, but in a like “Hey, come back to my place and we can make a plan to get your hubby back,” kind of way. We need more moths (read: men) like that in the world.

The moth will also point you in the direction of the ants (one of whom is named Carl), dung beetles and bees who you absolutely need to make good with because they will be a massive help to you.

Yes, you might have to do what seems like endless tasks for the ants to help them out creating the MechAnt and in return they will help you out. Give and take you know? All societies need that.

Collect larvae

Another deeply invaluable Webbed beginners tip is to collect larvae.

Whilst it isn’t a compulsory part of the game, collecting larvae for the ants is a fun side quest you can complete.

There are little hidden areas in the game where they are wriggling around so it’s best to look for them everywhere. Especially in little hidden cavities of the anthill.

You can then take the larvae you’ve collected to the ants and they will give you a cute little badge for it so that’s fun. It will also help you get the most out of the game.

Webbed beginners tips from the Kotaku Australia community:

Oh you were looking for beginners tips for Webbed from the community? Well. This is awkward. You really gave me nothing to work with, Kotaku Australia. Not even a crumb.

But that’s okay, perhaps it was a little too niche of a game to give me your tips but I still had fun playing it regardless. And you all ghosting me made me get through the game myself and make my own tips.

There you go, there are the best Webbed beginners tips that I could give you. It’s a really fun game and I recommend all of your checking it out.

What game should I play next?