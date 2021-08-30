The Brisbane-Made Grow: Song Of The Evertree Looks Utterly Charming

Whatever the Aussie team behind Grow: Song of the Evertree is doing, I’d like to formally request they keep doing a lot more of it because hot damn is it working.

The Brisbane-based developers behind Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles have basically been taking a lot of their original ideas and fleshing them out further in Grow. Part of Yonder‘s appeal was being able to plant a seed and watch it sprout to life as you built up your fairy tale community.

Grow: Song of the Evertree, then, takes those ideas further. It wouldn’t be out of place to liken it to a fairy tale Animal Crossing in some ways. You’re building a village up from nothing, but part of the fun here is greater involvement in the actual construction.

The whole idea is to help a care for massive tree, which can grow its own miniature worlds on its branches as they extend. The worlds themselves are spawned based off seeds you create, all of which vary depending on what ingredients you put into the seed. You’ll have to cleanse those worlds from corruption, mind you, and once that’s done you’ll be able to find new resources that can be harvested to unlock more possibilities. NPC interactions look like they’ve been hugely improved from Yonder as well, with some light management elements for the members of your village.

There’s a closed beta for Grow: Song of the Evertree, which you can sign up for here. The whole game launches on November 16 this year, however, so you don’t have to wait too long for the full release. You can find more info on the official Steam page if you’re interested.