Now that we’ve had a week’s break, August is properly ramping up. Console fans will get a treat with the release of Hades this week, but there’s a ton of really interesting games worth checking on.
If you like things competitive, the samurai-themed Naraka Bladepoint is finally launching this week. There’s the hugely stylised cyberpunk adventure FORECLOSED, which blends elements of a graphic novel and Deus Ex together in a cool looking way. There’s the console release of the super chill art of rally, which is also hitting Game Pass, and The Plane Effect which has Quite The Vibe.
It’s a big week for early August. Here’s the leaderboard:
New Video Games This Week (August 9-15)
- Naraka Bladepoint | PC
- Hades | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass
- The Plane Effect | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Faraday Protocol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Foreclosed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Lawn Mowing Simulator | PC, Xbox Series X/S
- Godfall | PS4
- I Am Dead | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- City of Gangsters | PC
- Mech Armada | PC
- Carrier Command 2 | PC, Mac
- Patron | PC
- Atrio: The Dark Wild | PC
- Ever Forward | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Button City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Art of Rally | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Glitchpunk | PC
- Black Book | PC, Switch, Xbox
- Untitled Darkness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Tetragon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story | Xbox One, Switch
- Magnus Failure | Switch
- Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle | Switch
Plenty to crack on with. Here’s the trailers, starting with the supremely chill vibes from art of rally, because we can all use a bit of synthwave in our day.
New Video Game Trailers For This Week
Plenty of interesting games to get stuck into. See anything you like this week? Is there a game we missed, or something big coming out of early access? Let us know in the comments!
