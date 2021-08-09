This Week In Games: A Trip To Cyberpunk Hell And Back

Now that we’ve had a week’s break, August is properly ramping up. Console fans will get a treat with the release of Hades this week, but there’s a ton of really interesting games worth checking on.

If you like things competitive, the samurai-themed Naraka Bladepoint is finally launching this week. There’s the hugely stylised cyberpunk adventure FORECLOSED, which blends elements of a graphic novel and Deus Ex together in a cool looking way. There’s the console release of the super chill art of rally, which is also hitting Game Pass, and The Plane Effect which has Quite The Vibe.

It’s a big week for early August. Here’s the leaderboard:

New Video Games This Week (August 9-15)

Naraka Bladepoint | PC

Hades | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass

The Plane Effect | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Faraday Protocol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Foreclosed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Lawn Mowing Simulator | PC, Xbox Series X/S

Godfall | PS4

I Am Dead | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

City of Gangsters | PC

Mech Armada | PC

Carrier Command 2 | PC, Mac

Patron | PC

Atrio: The Dark Wild | PC

Ever Forward | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Button City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Art of Rally | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Glitchpunk | PC

Black Book | PC, Switch, Xbox

Untitled Darkness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Tetragon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story | Xbox One, Switch

Magnus Failure | Switch

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle | Switch

Plenty to crack on with. Here’s the trailers, starting with the supremely chill vibes from art of rally, because we can all use a bit of synthwave in our day.

New Video Game Trailers For This Week

Plenty of interesting games to get stuck into. See anything you like this week? Is there a game we missed, or something big coming out of early access? Let us know in the comments!