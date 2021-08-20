WWE 2K22 Is Making An Appearance At SummerSlam This Weekend

After two years in development, 2K is hoping WWE 2K22 is the franchise entry that rights a wobbly ship.

With last year’s WWE 2K Battlegrounds and the previous year’s WWE 2K20 failing to impress, 2K has promised a game that ‘hits different’ — so it’s safe to say expectations for the next entry are higher than ever. So far, we’ve seen very little about the game beyond an early cinematic trailer, but it appears we’ll be getting a fresh new look at gameplay during WWE SummerSlam 2021 this weekend.

This news was confirmed by the @WWEGames Twitter account, which also shared new screenshots for Edge’s character model.

While Edge did make the cut in WWE 2K20 (and has been a franchise star since the early games), WWE 2K22 will mark the first time a ‘modern’ Edge has appeared in the games.

The screenshots show off his newest ring attire, including that funky post-apocalyptic coat, and a refreshed face that looks pretty good.

It’s likely Edge will also get a ‘younger’ model representing his previous runs, but for now we’ve gotten a great glimpse at his new look. His hair seems to have mostly escaped the ‘spaghettification’ that usually affects longer ‘dos in the game, and the outfit is pitch perfect. So far, so good!

It’s likely Edge was chosen as the poster boy for this reveal due to his prime time spot at SummerSlam 2021 (and because his match against Seth Rollins will steal the show) but we should get a deeper look at the rest of the WWE 2K22 roster when SummerSlam airs on Sunday, August 22 from 10:00am AEST.

It’s likely we won’t see a full roster reveal this weekend (and recent WWE releases may make this a bit awkward, if anybody released still made the cut-off), but we we should see some new gameplay, some fresh faces, and potentially even a release date reveal. For now, we only have a nebulous Q4 2021 date to go off, but hopefully that should change soon.

After a two year absence, fans are hoping for big things from WWE 2K22. The game’s 2019 release was met with severe criticism, but hopefully the team has had enough time to turn the ship around and address many of the glitches that plagued the last franchise entry.

We’ll learn more about how WWE 2K22 plans to ‘hit different’ when SummerSlam 2021 airs on Sunday.

In the meantime, you can check out the early trailer for the game and decide for yourself whether it’s time to get hyped for the WWE2K franchise once more: