Community Review: Aliens Fireteam Elite

The funny thing about reviews process is how, almost by design, you come out the other side with a very different lens to the people you’re reviewing a product for.

I’ve been keeping a close eye on how Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been received in the flesh, almost out of a morbid sort of curiosity. I was pretty clear when I was done with the game: It wasn’t a great looter-shooter experience, it wasn’t the best use of the Aliens property, and it was pretty thin on the ground in terms of content.

But do any of those things matter if you just jump into the game for a night or two, roll around for an hour, and just want to shoot guns and xenos? Maybe not.

The public reception for Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been pretty decent thus far. And on PC at least, Aussies can pick up the game for about $20 less than its asking price on day one, which I think sweetens the deal substantially. The lack of extensive matchmaking support, and broader options like text chat or in-game voice chat, haven’t helped. And it’s also a bit annoying that the bots always seem to be the gunner class, rather than varying it up to be, say, a Doc or a Recon or Demolisher.

But this is a Community Review, and I’ve had my say. I’m curious to know how everyone who’s played has found the game over the last week or so. Have you played through the campaign and horde mode? Have you replayed it with friends or different friend groups, and on what difficulties? How did you find the weapons and challenge card system? Let us know in the comments!