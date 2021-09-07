See Games Differently

Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Deathloop In Australia

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 13 mins ago: September 7, 2021 at 10:27 am -
Filed to:cheapest copies
dealsdeathloopPcps5
Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Deathloop In Australia
Image: Arkane Studios / Bethesda
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If at first you don’t succeed try, try and try again. Revealed during E3 2019, Deathloop is a first-person shooter where you play as an assassin named Cole who is currently stuck in a time loop.

Each morning you wake up on a mysterious island called Blackreef, where your mission is to take out eight targets before midnight strikes, as this is the only way to stop the loop from resetting. To complete the “perfect loop”, you’ll need to explore Blackreef while learning the rhythms and patterns of its strange inhabitants.

Created by Arkane Studios, Deathloop sounds like a cross between the developer’s previous Dishonoured games and Groundhog Day, with a Swinging Sixties-inspired aesthetic. And, from what we’ve seen of it so far, it looks like a lot of fun.

With a launch day of September 14 not that far away, here’s where you can grab a cheap pre-order.

Where can you grab a cheap copy of Deathloop?

deathloop cheap
Image: Arkane Studios / Bethesda

Deathloop is launching on both the PS5 and PC with a price tag of $99.95. There are plans for a staggered Xbox Seris X/S release, but we won’t be seeing that until September 2022.

Amazon Australia is currently offering the cheapest price for the PS5 edition of the game at $78 with free shipping included.

After that, the discounted price gets competitive, with Kogan, Dick Smith, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, and Catch all offering it for $79. Pick your favourite, I suppose.

If you’re picking up Deathloop for your PC, Green Man Gaming has it for $77.96, while Fanatical is selling it for $85.95.

If you want the cheapest price possible and don’t mind waiting for it to be physically delivered to you, Amazon Australia has the cheapest price going at $68, with free shipping included. Although if you’re buying a digital copy of the game through Green Man Gaming or Fanatical, I suppose that technically includes free shipping too.

Here’s every major retailer that you can currently grab a PS5 copy of Deathloop from:

And here’s where you can grab a cheap copy of Deathloop for the PC:

Deathloop launches on September 14 for the PS5 and PC.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.