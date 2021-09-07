Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Deathloop In Australia

If at first you don’t succeed try, try and try again. Revealed during E3 2019, Deathloop is a first-person shooter where you play as an assassin named Cole who is currently stuck in a time loop.

Each morning you wake up on a mysterious island called Blackreef, where your mission is to take out eight targets before midnight strikes, as this is the only way to stop the loop from resetting. To complete the “perfect loop”, you’ll need to explore Blackreef while learning the rhythms and patterns of its strange inhabitants.

Created by Arkane Studios, Deathloop sounds like a cross between the developer’s previous Dishonoured games and Groundhog Day, with a Swinging Sixties-inspired aesthetic. And, from what we’ve seen of it so far, it looks like a lot of fun.

With a launch day of September 14 not that far away, here’s where you can grab a cheap pre-order.

Where can you grab a cheap copy of Deathloop?

Deathloop is launching on both the PS5 and PC with a price tag of $99.95. There are plans for a staggered Xbox Seris X/S release, but we won’t be seeing that until September 2022.

Amazon Australia is currently offering the cheapest price for the PS5 edition of the game at $78 with free shipping included.

After that, the discounted price gets competitive, with Kogan, Dick Smith, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, and Catch all offering it for $79. Pick your favourite, I suppose.

If you’re picking up Deathloop for your PC, Green Man Gaming has it for $77.96, while Fanatical is selling it for $85.95.

If you want the cheapest price possible and don’t mind waiting for it to be physically delivered to you, Amazon Australia has the cheapest price going at $68, with free shipping included. Although if you’re buying a digital copy of the game through Green Man Gaming or Fanatical, I suppose that technically includes free shipping too.

Here’s every major retailer that you can currently grab a PS5 copy of Deathloop from:

And here’s where you can grab a cheap copy of Deathloop for the PC:

Deathloop launches on September 14 for the PS5 and PC.