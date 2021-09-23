See Games Differently

Disco Elysium Hits Nintendo Switch On October 12

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: September 24, 2021 at 8:10 am -
Image: ZA/UM

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut finally has a release date on Switch. The funky futurist RPG where words matter more than hit points will be playable on Nintendo’s hybrid handheld starting October 12.

If you know about Disco Elysium you probably already know you’re going to buy it for a third time on Switch. If you aren’t familiar with it, just know it’s one of 2019’s best games, and a standout of the last decade. Here’s a quick refresher via the latest Switch trailer:

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut adds some improvements and new content, but most importantly it adds a lot more voice acting. And on Switch, the game will have a re-worked UI and bigger text so adapt it for handheld mode.

