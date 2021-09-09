On The Cross

We’ve featured some of Ben Nicholas’s work before on Kotaku, and it gives me a great deal of pleasure (and pangs of jealousy) to show off some more of his talents.

Nicholas is a senior designer and concept artist, and has produced works for Adidas, 343 industries and Creative Assembly. He’s worked on Halo Wars 2, Halo 5 and Republique in the past, and he’s currently plying his trade as a senior concept artist at Bungie.

All images: Ben Nicholas

To ogle over Nicholas’s work some more, head over to his ArtStation page and personal website.

