See Games Differently

On The Cross

Alex Walker

Published 31 mins ago: September 9, 2021 at 7:00 pm -
Filed to:australian fine art
fine art
On The Cross
All images: Ben Nicholas

We’ve featured some of Ben Nicholas’s work before on Kotaku, and it gives me a great deal of pleasure (and pangs of jealousy) to show off some more of his talents.

Nicholas is a senior designer and concept artist, and has produced works for Adidas, 343 industries and Creative Assembly. He’s worked on Halo Wars 2, Halo 5 and Republique in the past, and he’s currently plying his trade as a senior concept artist at Bungie.

All images: Ben Nicholas

To ogle over Nicholas’s work some more, head over to his ArtStation page and personal website.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.